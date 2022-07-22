Jennifer and Ben Affleck are joined by children Emme and Seraphina as they enjoy Paris by day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s children Emme and Seraphina joined their parents on their honeymoon in Paris on Friday.

Jennifer, 59, and Ben, 49, have been relaxing in the French capital since they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend.

And the newlyweds are joined on their outing by Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, and Ben’s two children Violet, 16, and 13-year-old Seraphina.

On Friday, Emme and Seraphina proved they are best friends as they walked side by side as they accompanied their parents through the city’s fashionable Marais district.

Emme, who Jennifer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, wore blue jeans and a white graphic tee under a corduroy gray jacket.

The teen, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, also wore a pair of purple Dr. Martens boots and wore round-rimmed glasses.

Jennifer introduced her child Emme to the stage with the pronouns “she/she” during their duet at the Las Vegas Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala last month.

Meanwhile, Seraphina — who is one of three children Ben shares with Jennifer Garner — wore blue jeans, a navy collared sweater, and black Dr. Marten shoes.

Both teens were plugged into white headphones as they walked hand in hand next to their newly married parents.

Ben’s oldest child Violet, 16, has also been seen with the newlyweds during their Paris honeymoon.

For the family day out, Jennifer, aka JLo, looked effortlessly glamorous in a £2,145 white Oscar de la Renta sundress embellished with yellow and orange floral patterns.

She completed her summer ensemble with a pair of brown strappy sandals and kept her essentials in a bright red handbag as she explored the city.

The hitmaker of Jenny From The Block accentuated her striking features with a glamorous makeup palette, including a hint of lipstick and a hint of mascara.

She styled her golden locks in an elegant up-do with loose strands that effortlessly frame her face, while also carrying a pair of white flip flops.

Meanwhile, Ben cut a sophisticated figure in navy blue trousers and a neat powder blue blouse, which he styled with a pair of white sneakers.

Ben shares three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, 10 – with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005.

They announced their divorce after ten years of marriage in 2015 and have stayed close to each other’s lives as co-parenting their children.

Meanwhile, Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Both Jennifer and Ben’s kids spent Saturday night witness their father tie the knot with Lopez in Sin City.

It comes after their marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, said. People.

Wolfe also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.”

Revealing the news of her wedding, Lopez wrote in her newsletter, “Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a permit with four other couples, all taking the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

“We were barely in the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).’

Lopez also revealed she was wearing a dress from an old movie, while Affleck wore a coat from his closet for the ceremony.

She said, “We read our own vows in the small chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives. In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued.

“You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added.

Wolfe further described the wedding, which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel: ‘It was emotional; it was an emotional moment that they shared. It was real and clear.’

On Saturday, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot at a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, with their children attending the wedding.

The star also signed the letter with the name ‘Jennifer Lynn Affleck’.

Their marriage came nearly 20 years after the couple called off their engagement due to “excessive media attention.”

At the time, they had hired decoy brides to appear in various locations to trick the paparazzi.

This time, the couple slipped away with their children for an intimate ceremony.

“They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” an insider revealed about their understated marriage.