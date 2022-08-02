Jennie Platt ‘was beaten up by rugby star boyfriend Ricky Bibey’ who ‘suffered heart attack’

A British woman who ran covered in blood and screamed ‘help me’ after her ex-rugby star boyfriend died in their Italian hotel room was the victim of a ‘shocking and violent attack’, MailOnline can reveal.

Successful real estate agent Jennie Platt was rushed to hospital where she required three surgeries after being brutally beaten by her lover Ricky Bibey, 40, who died of a suspected heart attack during the terrifying incident at the £350-a-night -four-star Hotel Continentale in Florence.

Friends of Jennie, 44, a mother of two, say 2 meters 3 inches Mr. Bibey, who weighed 17 stone, subjected her to the vicious attack after they returned to their luxury hotel in the early hours of July 16 after a night of hard work. drinking in the Italian city.

Prosecutors investigating the attack had to wait more than a week to talk to Jennie and get her story about her ordeal due to the extent of her injuries. She has just been released from hospital and is allowed to return home, but needs ongoing medical care.

A family friend told MailOnline exclusively: “Jennie is devastated. She is the victim of a shocking and violent attack in the hotel room at the hands of the man with whom she had a long-term relationship.

“She’s a strong woman who runs a successful business and desperately tries to come to terms with what happened to her, and Ricky’s actions before his death.

CCTV footage shows Jennie walking back to her hotel room in Florence, Italy in the early morning of July 16, closely followed by Ricky in a pink shirt and two friends.

“She did everything she could to help the Italian authorities find out what happened that night, by speaking to them as a witness and as a victim of domestic violence.”

The friend continued: “Jennie had been with Ricky for three years. They went to Florence for what should have been a health break at a spa. Ricky had been experiencing mental health issues recently and had been going through a serious downturn for the past six months.

A family friend said that Jennie (pictured) is the victim of a shocking and violent attack

“He had been in and out of various centers, and this trip was to try and get him back on track – but it ended in tragedy. They had gone out in the evening and enjoyed being in Florence, which as everyone knows is a beautiful city, with famous sights such as the Ponte Vecchio and Michelangelo’s David.’

The friend continued: ‘It will be hard for people to hear that Ricky was loved and respected in the rugby league fraternity, but Jennie is lucky to have her with us after the attack. She is looking for answers and hopes that the official investigation will provide them.

“She has suffered several serious injuries, including one to her eye socket, which is very worrying. She is currently in a wheelchair while recovering from the attack. She was released from the hospital a few days ago and is staying in another part of the city.

“Although traveling home presents some logistical challenges, the feeling that being at home is the best place for her is. Her family lives in the Northwest and she has many friends who will support her during her recovery.

“Jennie is a strong person who will get through this with the support of her loved ones, but will have to take it day by day.”

Bibey and Platt are pictured together in this holiday photo

Emergency services gathered outside the hotel on the morning of July 16 after the tragic death

The attack took place in a hotel room on the Continentale in Florence (suite pictured)

CCTV footage obtained by MailOnline showed Jennie and Ricky – who played at the prop for Wakefield Trinity Wildcats before his career was cut short by injury – returning to their hotel room in the early hours of July 16.

After turning pro in 2001, he also made appearances for Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions and St Helens and also played three times for England before ending his career in 2012 after an Achilles tendon problem.

An autopsy showed he died of a heart attack and while the toxicology results are yet to be confirmed, police say he consumed cocaine and alcohol which together led to his death.

The couple, both from Manchester, worked as real estate agents.

Jennie has her own business called Jennie Platt Sales and Lettings and she was featured in a BBC documentary called Mantopia about the property in the North West of England.

She also made a name for herself in 2013 when it was revealed that she was marketing Manchester United ace Phil Neville’s luxury flat for £15,000 a week.

Jennie is pictured with her two children in this holiday photo

Jennie’s attorney Stefano Goldstein told MailOnline: “My client Jennie suffered a horrific assault and had to undergo several surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay.

“She has fully cooperated with authorities investigating the matter and we expect the case to be closed in a few days, but for Jennie the trauma of what happened will not end as she will need medical care in England.

“Jennie explained to the police that the night Ricky died, he had completely spiraled out of control and assaulted her.

“She has been released from hospital but is still in Italy as she will need a specialized medical flight to repatriate her home where she can hopefully try to rebuild her life.”

A police source in Florence told MailOnline: ‘We were unable to speak to the woman for over a week due to her injuries, but when we did we were able to get a clearer picture of what happened between them that night and it is clear she was the victim. of a violent attack.

“The autopsy concluded that Ricky Bibey died of a heart attack and we are awaiting final toxicology results, but we know he had consumed cocaine and alcohol in the hours leading up to his death.”