JENNI MURRAY: The terror of being a teen in the shadow of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley 

I was only 13 and became curious about the world when, in 1963, we heard the first reports that two young people had disappeared.

At that time, I was used to great amounts of freedom, just like any other girl of that age in that era. My mother was very relaxed about me spending time with friends.

We went for long walks unsupervised in the woods around the town of Barnsley in South Yorkshire where we lived. I had never considered that anything bad could happen and my friends were the same. It was – or so it felt – a nice, safe, protected world.

Then everything – and I mean everything – changed. On July 12 of the same year, 16-year-old Pauline Reade disappeared on her way to a dance. She was still missing when on November 23rd there was even more disturbing news that we read in the papers and heard on the radio.

A 12-year-old boy named John Kilbride had disappeared on his way home from his job at the market in Ashton-under-Lyne, a town on the outskirts of Manchester, in the shadow of the moor. It was only 30 miles away from us. A sense of danger crept in, something I had never felt before. My mother was clearly anxious.

Between July 1963 and October 1965, Myra Hindley, left, and Ian Brady, right, murdered five children. Hindley died in 2002 and Brady in 2017 without revealing the location of Bennett’s body

Keith Bennett was abducted by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964. He is their only victim who has never been found

Then, in June of the following year, 12-year-old Keith Bennett disappeared after leaving his home 53 miles away in Longsight, Manchester, to visit his grandmother nearby. Suddenly my freedom was severely restricted. My mother wanted to accompany me – everywhere.

If I was allowed to leave the house at all, I had to assure her that I would be with at least two friends. I was given daily warnings never to talk to strangers. Never accept sweets. And never, ever get in a car with someone I didn’t know.

The supposed discovery in the last few days of remains on Saddleworth Moor has brought back so many memories of the fears that shattered my teenage years – and those of so many other girls, boys and families at the time.

It has also caused the horror we felt when we finally learned what had happened to these children to come back with a vengeance. It was a lifetime ago, but somehow it feels like yesterday.

It was not until 1965 that we would hear the names of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, of their other victims, Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, or of the “murder of the Moors” when their sadistic killing became known.

These depraved crimes against children, every parent’s nightmare, were a turning point – for all of us.

Victims: 17-year-old Edward Evans, left, and 12-year-old John Kilbride, right

Murdered: Leslie Anne Downey, 10, left, and Pauline Reid, 16, right

Not only had we been confronted with the true depth of human depravity, but one woman, Myra Hindley, was at the heart of it.

It was the gruesome killing of 17-year-old Edward Evans that finally brought the two murderers out into the open.

Edward had been bludgeoned 14 times with an ax in Brady’s front room and then strangled – brutality witnessed by Hindley’s brother-in-law, David Smith.

Horrified, he told the police, who found Evans’ body wrapped in a plastic sheet along with the murder weapon. They also found Brady’s books on sadism and sexual perversion and plans to dispose of the teenager’s body.

The name of John Kilbride was found in a notebook. In October 1965 his body and that of Lesley Ann Downey were found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

In April the following year, Hindley and Brady pleaded not guilty at Chester’s impressive Crown Court, but the evidence against them was incontrovertible.

Quite apart from the eyewitness testimony of David Smith, the police had found a left-luggage ticket in Brady’s house.

Ian Brady with the police as he tries to locate the victims’ graves in 1987

At Manchester Central Station, two cases were discovered containing pictures of a naked ten-year-old – Lesley Ann Downey – and a tape recording of her pleading for her life, begging Brady and Hindley not to take her clothes off. Crying for his mother.

Played in the courtroom, this tape reduced police and jurors to tears. It was not made available for the rest of us to hear. Maybe it was lucky. But we read about it in the newspapers and heard about it on television. Really shocking.

I remember heated discussions at school about the life sentences given to the murderers. Did the couple get off easy? The death penalty had only been abolished the year before.

There was a part of us, my mother included, who thought they should have been hanged. We were only just becoming aware of feminism and women’s rights. Could Hindley really have been equally guilty of the terrible crimes she had participated in?

Surely, friends said, she was in love with Brady? He had definitely bullied her into playing her despicable role, luring children into her car and asking the young victims to help her find a lost glove or move some boxes.

Brady had used her. No woman, they would say, could possibly have participated in the sexual assault of little girls and boys.

But they were wrong. I never doubted that she fully shared Brady’s guilt, but it came as a terrible shock to many teenagers and their parents that a woman could be this evil.

Hadn’t we always been told that if we got lost in a mall, we had to find a lady to help us? Men could be dangerous, we knew that.

Now Hindley had also taught us another lesson: that women could be both dangerous and unspeakably cruel. We each make our own decisions about how to behave. She could have turned away and said no. She didn’t.

The impact of her crimes continued through my teenage years. Right up until I was 18 and left home for university, my mother’s life was filled with fear.

I was of course allowed to go out with friends, but had to be home on the bus at I remember her standing at the front window anxiously making sure I walked along the sidewalk and got home safely.

The reminders were constant and highly publicized. Brady confessed to killing Pauline and Keith in the late 1980s. Along with Hindley, he returned to Saddleworth Moor in 1986 and 1987, allegedly to help find the remains of these two children.

For the families left behind, it was unbearable. Pauline was unearthed in 1987, but Brady never revealed Keith Bennett’s whereabouts, another open wound for his grieving mother, Winnie.

I had the privilege of speaking with her in 1995 on Woman’s Hour. Her grief was palpable.

At the time, I had my own 12-year-old son, but I could only imagine what she had been through in the years before Brady admitted that Keith was one of his victims. How did she manage not to know what had happened?

She told me that she had hardly left the house for five years, was afraid to let her other children go to school if they disappeared, and that she had wanted to die.

What did she do after Brady confessed to killing Keith? She said she had written to him dozens of times asking him to reveal the whereabouts of her child. He refused.

She believed, as so many did, that as a woman Hindley would have had more sympathy.

Winnie said it took her five weeks to write the letter to Hindley, telling her she was a simple woman who worked in the kitchens at Manchester’s Christie cancer hospital.

Here was a hard working northern woman whose life had been ruined by two of the most evil people imaginable. I wanted to hug her and cry with her. Her grief was unbearable.

But from Hindley she got nothing. Denying Winnie what she had asked for was the last act of cruelty by these two evil people.

Barnsley is only 35km from the Moor and I often felt a terrible chill as I drove along the A635 to and from my home town, passing where Keith was thought to be.

And I cried when Winnie died at the age of 78 in 2012, never having the chance to find her son.

There is now a chance that he has been found and that the proper burial his mother longed for can take place.

Please let these apparent remains be Keith’s and finally let both him and Winnie rest in peace.