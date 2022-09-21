JENNI MURRAY: The Royals will regret choosing to humiliate Prince Harry

I really didn’t expect to feel desperately sorry for Prince Harry. But as the days of mourning for his beloved grandmother passed, this young man seemed to suffer humiliation after humiliation.

Grief, shame, and anger passed constantly over his face, and I could only pity a man who still seems to me the child who followed his mother’s coffin in the full glare of the public.

Everything seemed hopeful in the beginning. He had already been to the country that was, and I suppose essentially still is, his home.

He did not receive the news of his grandmother’s death as quickly as the rest of the immediate family. He was still in the air on his way to Balmoral, but he got word as soon as possible, at least before the news broke. He was with his immediate relatives to share their immediate grief.

The following day his father, now King Charles III, made a moving and heartfelt speech to the nation. He shared his feelings “of deep sorrow” over the Queen’s death. Announcing the elevation of his son and heir, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, to their new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales, he said: ‘I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.’

I haven’t always been kind to Harry since he married a woman whose fame came from a TV series and who now seemed to me to have been given a leading role beyond her wildest dreams, writes Jenni Murray

I’m sure it was more than many expected given Meghan’s continued criticism of the royal family and concerns about what might be revealed in the prince’s autobiography. Charles emphasized their choice to leave their lives as working royals and live abroad, but he used the word ‘love’ and it is not a trivial word to be denied or dismissed.

I haven’t always been kind to Harry since he married a woman whose fame had come from a TV series and who now seemed to me to have been given a starring role beyond her wildest dreams.

He should never have been persuaded to participate in interviews with Oprah Winfrey, critical magazine coverage, goofy podcasts, and over-the-top memoirs—increasing his and his wife’s earning power while undermining his family’s reputation.

But now he was here, grieving for his grandmother, experiencing the real power and admiration that being a close member of the late queen’s family could afford him.

Harry was here to fully participate in the mourning of the Queen, but I cannot understand why a father who declared his love so openly and longed so fervently for reconciliation between his two sons would have spent the days after his mother’s death postponing his second son for constant humiliation.

There were clearly conventions that ‘men in suits’ wanted to follow. No uniforms to be worn by non-working royals was the most obvious.

But Charles is king. Within royal protocol, he has all the power. He could have allowed Harry, like his brother William, to wear the uniform of the regiment for which he fought so proudly during two periods of military service in Afghanistan.

Harry served for ten years in the British Army. His uniform was not obtained as a gift from the Queen in recognition of non-active leadership of a particular regiment.

Charles is king. Within royal protocol, he has all the power. He could have allowed Harry, like his brother William, to wear the uniform of the regiment for which he fought so proudly during two periods of military service in Afghanistan

It was earned through real bravery, real fighting. He has not had his status as acting royal taken away against his will, in the way that his uncle Andrew has. He has not been closely associated with a convicted pedophile. He is just a romantic boy who fell in love and was led by his wife. There is no crime in that.

And yet we saw him burn with embarrassment as he was forced to mourn, on public show, with his medals pinned to a morning suit.

He and his wife appeared to have been uninvited from a reception at Buckingham Palace during the period of mourning. The Prince of Wales and his wife had been there. We saw the pain on his face as the procession passed the Cenotaph, and while his father and brother in uniform were allowed to salute, he was not.

A simple nod of the head would be enough for a young man who alone of the three has seen death and destruction on the battlefield.

JENNI MURRAY: I really didn’t expect to feel desperately sorry for Prince Harry. But as the days of mourning for his beloved grandmother passed, this young man seemed to suffer humiliation after humiliation

On the one occasion he was allowed to wear uniform, standing with his brother on guard at Westminster Hall, he found the Queen’s initials EIIR had been removed from his shoulder. They were still present on his brother’s coat. When it came to the day of the funeral, there were more seemingly petty insults. Why weren’t Harry and Meghan sitting in the front row with the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and their children?

Why were they stuck in the row behind the king in the abbey, out of the way and, in Meghan’s case, in Windsor, hidden behind a huge candle?

On the whole, the King has behaved impeccably over the past week, giving beautiful speeches and keeping his composure apart from a few understandably irritating incidents with pens.

But if it is true that Camilla can always reassure him and give good advice, she must remind him that a good parent must never favor one child over another.

If Charles wants to see reconciliation between his two boys, he must welcome the prodigal into the family and treat them both as equals.

Incidentally, I saw Harry singing God Save The King through clenched teeth – but who can blame him?

Bravery by ‘Dolly Partonski’

I am in awe of the courage of the woman dubbed Russia’s equivalent of Dolly Parton, arguably the most famous star in the country.

Alla Pugacheva has fans in the upper echelons of society, including Putin himself.

Or used to.

Alla Pugacheva has fans in the upper echelons of society, including Putin himself (the couple pictured together in 2014)

She has dared to criticize his war in Ukraine and has bravely spoken out against ‘the death of our boys for illusory goals that make our country a pariah and burden the lives of our citizens’.

Given the dire consequences others have faced for criticizing Putin, I hope Alla survives — and that Putin eventually sees sense.

I thought Glasto headliners had to be talented

The Spice Girls are set to headline Glastonbury next year. Really? It’s been 26 years since Girl Power was the thing. A little dated now, and artists on the Pyramid Stage are not supposed to be the best of the best – Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Johnny Cash, Adele – and not a manufactured band put together to make a profit a quick buck for music promoters?

If that happens, I doubt Posh will, will participate. Then she can’t sing anyway. No loss.

The male plug? No, honey

A contraceptive injection to be used by men is said to be just a year away. A drug called Risug damages the tail of individual sperm and prevents them from fertilizing an egg. The effect lasts ten years, can be reversed with baking soda, and the dot has no hormones, so no mood swings like we’ve had with birth control pills. Why couldn’t such a discomfort-free contraceptive have been developed for women? And honestly, would you trust a man who says he’s had a stab? Remember who always ends up holding the baby!