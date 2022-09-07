JENNI MURRAY: I spent a day watching porn so I know how damaging it is for women

Here we go again. More evidence of the damage caused by the free availability of pornography – easily found on a computer, smartphone or tablet – this time focusing on its impact on young women.

Young men who regularly watch explicit material, sometimes alone or with girlfriends or groups of male friends, suffer from erectile dysfunction and depression.

Now there is mounting evidence that the number of young women who regularly watch pornography is increasing and causing serious harm. The most popular site, Pornhub, has over 15 million monthly visitors and more than a third of its regular users are women.

In this week’s Mail on Sunday, doctors and psychotherapists spoke of their concerns about its effect on women’s sex lives.

dr. Laura Jarvis, a psychosexual specialist from the NHS, said: ‘The increasingly extreme nature of adult content is making young women afraid of sex. Often they don’t want to do what is expected of them, because it is painful or just not fun.’

dr. Leila Frodsham, a gynecologist consultant, says she is inundated with patients suffering from a condition called vaginismus – a fear of vaginal penetration – and a recent report in the British Medical Journal linked an increase in intimate injuries and infections among young people. women to risky and aggressive sexual acts.

Unfortunately, all this is not new. In 2016 I came across a book by an American journalist, Peggy Orenstein, called Girls & Sex.

She interviewed young women between the ages of 15 and 20 who all felt they were being forced to shave their pubic hair and forced into sex they didn’t want to have by boyfriends who thought porn was cool.

She concluded that the girls only gave a performance for boys’ pleasure and they often said to her, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about him.’

So much for the sexual liberation of women that my generation has fought so hard for.

Now I’m not a prude and I have to confess that watching the kind of old-fashioned pornography I could see once or twice in my youth was pretty exciting: there was some kind of plot, a woman was waiting at home for the washing machine repairman who unexpectedly was handsome and what followed was quite naughty but nice. No violence, no brutality, just a little rumpy pumpy.

For an article for this newspaper, I and a colleague – woman – turned on a work computer (neither of us wanted such material to be recorded on our own laptops) and clicked on Pornhub

This brutal porn should be banned, but it’s available for free on a device that almost every child in Britain can access

So, what’s going on that’s so troubling to the young women of the 21st century?

For a column for this paper, I and a colleague – woman – turned on a work computer (neither of us wanted such material to be recorded on our own laptops) and clicked Pornhub. Page after page of horrific images appeared at the click of a mouse – no charges, no identification or age requested.

Many of the captions for the films offered are not printable in a family newspaper. As for the scenarios that pop up when I click on the links, the choice is deeply depressing and as exciting to a woman as a bucket of cold.

The first scene we see involves a woman and a group of eight men gathering around her, stripping her clothes and manipulating her in the most brutal and painful way. She seems to be enjoying the object of their attention noisily.

A movie titled Romance is shot better than most and in the beginning the guy does pay some attention to his partner’s pleasure. But the mood quickly changes and soon it’s only the man’s pleasure that counts.

A movie titled Romance is shot better than most and in the beginning the guy does pay some attention to his partner’s pleasure. But the mood changes quickly and soon it’s only the man’s pleasure that counts (file image)

The most horrible series I’ve seen is titled Flexi Dolls. A man enters a hotel room with a large black gym bag. He unzips it and begins to unfold what looks like a mannequin.

It’s not. It’s a real woman lying on the bed. Unspeakable things are being done to her, but she has a completely empty expression.

This brutal porn should be banned, but it’s available for free on a device that almost every child in Britain has access to.

If adult men and women choose to watch this type of abuse, it is entirely up to them, although this may be the cause of the high level of sexual violence that has become all too common in recent years.

What worried me most is that these kinds of images can be a teenager’s first sexual experience. The National Union of Students has revealed that internet porn is now a major source of sex education for most young people.

But porn is not sex education; it is education in abuse.

Schools must confront this insidious online threat. It may sound controversial, but the danger of such pornographic material should be included in sex education classes.

If young people are led to believe that this violence and abuse is what sex is all about, it is certainly our duty to show them that it is not.

Online porn has already damaged a generation of women; it’s time we act to protect the next one.

Oh, Victoria, what a terrible mistake you are making in your attempt to remain the most important woman in your son Brooklyn’s life.

It was no offense when his new wife, Nicola Peltz, chose not to wear one of your designs as her wedding dress. She’s an adult with her own taste.

It was an insult to Nicola when, according to an insider, you stole the first dance number at the couple’s wedding reception. That should have been between groom and bride, not between groom and his mother.

No wonder the couple wanted to spend the summer together rather than on vacation with the family.

There is an old saying, ‘A daughter is a daughter all her life. A son is a son until he has a wife.’ Be careful or you will lose them both.

Don’t make the fantastic Flo a gooseberry

Let’s just say that Harry Styles’ much-acclaimed film, Don’t Worry Darling, has received somewhat mixed reviews. Starring Harry and Florence Pugh and directed by Olivia Wilde, there was plenty for the lovely Mrs. Pugh to worry about. Harry and Olivia became lovers on set. Mrs. Pugh felt a little left out, I suspect.

Not very professional for the director to dabble with one of her stars anyway. Both protagonists should definitely be treated equally. Notes should not be given as pillow talk!

Don’t Worry Darling, has received somewhat mixed reviews. It stars Harry and Florence Pugh (pictured) and is directed by Olivia Wilde, but there was plenty for the lovely Mrs. Pugh to worry about. Harry and Olivia became lovers on set

Please, M&S, don’t throw away the teacups and saucers in favor of mugs for tea in your cafes. They may require less effort to wash and dry, but tea tastes so much better when poured from a teapot into a delicate china cup.

Fifty is a breeze… It’s seventy that hurts

I’m so glad Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s feeling ‘great’ now that she’s turning 50. I also felt great when I was 50, with no help from Gwynnie’s Goop, just a happy acceptance that age is inevitable. It was 70 and that was a bit of a shock – the ‘inevitable’ aches, pains and stiffness in the morning. But still here, and that’s pretty amazing.

I’m so glad Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s feeling ‘great’ now that she’s turning 50. I also felt great when I was 50, with no help from Gwynnie’s Goop

Unsurprisingly, a secondary teacher, Enoch Burke, found it difficult to address a student who used to be a boy, now a girl, as “she.” The grammar! But his resignation goes beyond what happened to some gender-critical professors who simply lost their jobs. After being suspended from his school, Mr Burke refused to stay away and is now incarcerated in Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison for contempt of court. Whatever?!