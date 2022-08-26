Jenni Falconer, 46, shows off her gym-honed figure in a floral bikini in Spain 

<!–

She is enjoying a relaxing family vacation in Spain.

And Jenni Falconer flaunted her gym-cut figure in a floral bikini as she soaked up the sun on her Friday outing.

The TV host, 46, looked incredible as she toasted the weekend and sipped an Aperol spritz.

Glowing: Jenni Falconer, 46, flaunted her gym-cut figure in a floral bikini as she soaked up the sun on her Friday outing

Jenni pulled her blond hair back into a low ponytail with sections framing the face as she posed among the trees.

She went makeup-free for the snap to show off her flawless complexion and sun-kissed glow.

To complete her beach-ready look, Jenni shielded her eyes with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and wrote, “Friday at last. Cheers.’

‘Even hot in the shade’: It comes as the Scottish media personality showed off her washboard abs again on Thursday in a sassy two-piece leopard print

It comes as the Scottish media personality showed off her washboard abs again on Thursday in a sassy two-piece leopard print.

Jenni is currently enjoying a family vacation in the European hotspot with husband James Midgely and their 10-year-old daughter Ella.

And she’s shared plenty of sizzling swimsuit snaps since her arrival, with her latest capturing her golden tan as she relaxes in her skimpy bikini.

Commenting on the rising temperatures currently engulfing Spain, she captioned the post: ‘Even hot in the shade…’

So hot she needs to cool down! On Wednesday, Jenni shared another sizzling photo to her Instagram feed, wearing a neon yellow bikini

On Wednesday, Jenni shared another sizzling photo to her Instagram feed, wearing a neon yellow bikini.

“Tan is fine,” she wrote.

Jenni showed off her muscular physique in the photo as she shielded her eyes behind tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Beaming for the camera, the presenter she accessorized with a set of acrylic alabaster earrings.

Vacation mode: The Smooth FM radio host keeps her 261,000 followers updated on her travels as she enjoys quality time with husband James Midgely and daughter Ella, 10

The presenter of Smooth FM Radio keeps her 261K followers updated on her travels as she enjoys quality time with her husband James and daughter Ella.

In one fell swoop, the amorous couple, who married in 2010, enjoyed a night out before golf-mad Jenni hit the course.

The blonde beauty wore the perfect ensemble for the activity, wearing a skirt, shirt and vest in various shades of blue.

She later took to Instagram Stories, pointing out an ugly bump that popped out of her hip all at once, writing, “I should have taken the golf balls out of my pocket for this photo.”

Speaking about her love for the sport, Jenni told Woman & Golf magazine in 2020, ‘About two years ago I announced to my family that I wanted to play golf, it totally shocked them because they all play and I never showed any interest’.

“My dad then took me to the driving range and I absolutely loved it, but the only problem was I didn’t know how to get started.

“I don’t think it’s an easy sport to just start from scratch, especially as a girl who lives in London with family in Scotland and doesn’t have any golf friends.”