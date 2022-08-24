Jenni Falconer, 46, showcases her fit figure in a bright yellow bikini on holiday in Spain

<!–

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled family outing in Spain.

And Jenni Falconer showed off her incredible figure on Wednesday when she shared a sizzling bikini pic to her Instagram grid.

The TV personality, 46, looked stunning in the bright yellow second piece, declaring “Tan is a good match.”

Jenni showed off her toned physique in the photo as she shielded her eyes behind oyster shell sunglasses.

Beaming for the camera, the host she accessorized with a set of acrylic alabaster earrings.

She captioned the photo with a love heart, sun and Spanish flag emoji, before adding: ‘#tancomingalongnicely #lovesummer #holidaymode’

Family time: Jenny keeps her 261,000 followers updated on her travels as she enjoys quality time with husband James Midgely (pictured) and daughter Ella, 10

The Smooth Radio presenter keeps her 261K followers updated on her travels as she enjoys quality time with husband James Midgely and daughter Ella, 10.

In one fell swoop, the amorous couple, who married in 2010, enjoyed a night out before golf-mad Jenni hit the course.

The blonde beauty wore the perfect ensemble for the activity, wearing a skirt, shirt and vest in various shades of blue.

She later took to Instagram Stories and pointed to an ugly bump that popped out of her hip all at once and wrote, “I should have taken the golf balls out of my pocket for this photo.”

Talking about her love for the sport, Jenni . told Woman & Golf magazine in 2020: ‘About two years ago I announced to my family that I wanted to play golf, it totally shocked them because they all play and I never showed any interest’.

“My dad then took me to the driving range and I absolutely loved it, but the only problem was I didn’t know how to get started.

“I don’t think it’s an easy sport to just start from scratch, especially as a girl living in London with family in Scotland and no golf friends.”