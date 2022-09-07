Jennette McCurdy shocks Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith with late mother’s letter on Red Table Talk

<!–

Jennette McCurdy remains candid about her relationship with her late mother Debbie.

The 30-year-old actress, who is promoting her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, will appear on the upcoming issue of Red Table Talk to speak about the troubled family relationship and read a letter her mother once wrote to her.

In a sneak peek of the appearance, the iCarly personality can be seen reading the poisonous letter — which shocked the show’s hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield — she received from her late mother, who died in 2013. died after a battle with breast cancer.

The latest: Jennette McCurdy, 30, talks about her relationship with her late mother Debbie, as she appeared on the popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk

She said her mother emailed her after seeing images of her and an ex-boyfriend online. The letter said, “I’m so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you’re nothing more than a little SL*T, A FLOOZY, USE UP ALL.

“And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the photos on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy belly… add that to a list of things you are: liar, conspiracy, evil.”

The letter continued: “When I think of you with his ding-dong inside you, I get nauseous. sick! I raised you better than this.’

The communication also contained weighty statements directed against her mother’s actress, who wrote: “You also look chubby. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt.’

Share: In a preview of the appearance, the iCarly personality is seen speaking about a poisonous letter, which shocked the show’s hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield

Painful to hear: The Facebook series hosts shuddered as McCurdy continued reading from the letter

Rude: The communication also included weighty statements directed at her mother’s actress, who wrote, “You look chubby too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt’

The Facebook series hosts shuddered as McCurdy continued reading from the letter, which contained a financial request in addition to the insults.

It said, ‘What happened to my sweet little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster who replaced her? You are now an ugly monster. I told your brothers about you and they all said they rejected you, just like me.

“We don’t want anything to do with you. Love, Mom – or should I say Deb because I’m not your mom anymore? PS Send money for a new fridge; ours is broken.’

McCurdy joked, “The PS got me,” to which Willow said, “Wow!”

I can’t believe it: Willow seemed shocked by the contents of the letter McCurdy read

From a mother: Jada had an empathetic expression when McCurdy talked about her family problems

McCurdy spoke to . last fall People about the dysfunctional family relationship, saying her late mother was obsessed with her appearance from an early age.

McCurdy said her mother’s constant movements when she was a child — which included whitening her teeth, bleaching her hair, and making her diet — led to her developing an eating disorder.

McCurdy said, “I know if my mom was alive, I’d still have an eating disorder. It was only the distance from her that allowed me to get well,” noting that she felt “so oppressed and retarded in her development” because of the way she had been raised.

Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9pm PT/12pm ET.