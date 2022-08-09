Jennette McCurdy reveals she was ‘jealous’ of Sam & Cat co-star Ariana Grande in her new memoir

<!–

Jennette McCurdy discussed feeling “jealous” of her Sam & Cat co-star Ariana Grande in her new memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died, published Tuesday.

The former iCarly star, 30, explained how the pop star, 29, was allowed to miss the Nickelodeon show while she had to hold down the fort.

‘Should I turn down movies while Ariana is whistling at the Billboard Music Awards? Damn,” she wrote, adding, “Ariana misses her job pursuing her music career while I’m acting with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m mad at her. Jealous of her.’

Jealous: Jennette McCurdy discussed how she was “jealous” of her former Sam & Cat colleague Ariana Grande in her new memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died; Pictured 2022

The former actress said she had to turn down two feature films because the team wouldn’t write her out of episodes so she could film them, but Ariana received a very different treatment.

The week when I was told that Ariana wouldn’t be here at all, and that they would write this episode around her absence by having her character locked up in a box. Are you kidding me,” she shared.

“If I wasn’t such a good sport in the beginning, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be in this sh**ty show saying these sh**ty lines on this sh**ty set with this sh**ty haircut,” she added.

Other treatment: The former iCarly star, 30, shared how the pop star, 29, was allowed to miss the Nickelodeon show while she was “angrily holding the fortress”; Pictured 2013

McCurdy said the moment she “broke” when she found out that Ariana was a… in the evenings ‘playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house.’

‘That was the moment I broke. I couldn’t take it anymore. Music performances and magazine covers… whatever, I’ll get over it. But playing a family game at National Treasure, two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks’ home? I’m ready.’

‘From that moment on I didn’t like her anymore. I didn’t like her,’ she added. “So now, every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she’s taken that experience away from me herself.’

Angry: ‘I have to turn down movies while Ariana is whistling at the Billboard Music Awards? F*** this,” she wrote, adding, “I’m mad at her. Jealous of her’; Pictured 2020

McCurdy further discussed how she often compared her career to Ariana’s and felt she was falling short.

Ariana is at the stage of her career where she shows up on every 30 under 30 list out there. And I’m at the stage in my career where my team is excited to be the new face of Rebecca Bonbon, a tween clothing line that has a cat with her tongue out. Sold exclusively at Walmart.”

“I often make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s. I can not help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t really try to hide her successes.’

On top of that: ‘Every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she’s taken that experience away from me herself,” she wrote; Pictured 2018

Grande and McCurdy became household names playing supporting characters on Nickelodeon TV shows – Victorious and iCarly respectively, then came together as co-stars of a third show – Sam & Cat in 2013.

Sam & Cat aired a 35-episode season before being canceled in 2014.

McCurdy’s debut memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — detailing her struggles as a former child actor, her eating disorders, and her complicated relationship with her mother — is now available at bookstores.