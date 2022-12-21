Jenna Ortega took inspiration from the original Wednesday Addams for THAT viral dance

Her self-choreographed dance scene in the Netflix series Wednesday went viral and has since become a TikTok trend.

And Jenna Ortega, 20, who plays Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s adaptation, has said many of her moves paid homage to the likes of the original Wednesday Addams, played by Lisa Loring. as well as Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Jenna revealed that she’s “not a dancer” and “hasn’t slept for two days” as she came up with the eccentric dance sequence with love interest Xavier, which she performed on The Cramps’ 1981 single Goo Goo Muck.

‘I did her shuffle’: Jenna Ortega, (left), has revealed she took inspiration from the original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, (right), and Siouxsie And The Banshees for THAT viral dance in the new Netflix series

Burton asked Ortega to come up with her own moves over a two day period and Jenna told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the original Wednesday gave her ideas.

She said, “I paid tribute to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams, I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does.” And of course they fell out of the camera when I did it. But it’s there – I know it’s there.’

She also said, “I watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees…I found archival footage of Goth kids dancing in clubs in the 80s…everything I could get my hands on. And then on the day itself I was like, “Okay, well, I’m just going to do it.”‘

Oh that’s too bad: unfortunately the moment itself was cut short by the cameras, but Jenna said, ‘I know it’s in it’

Looks familiar: Fans saw ALL the details of the viral dance routine, including a moment that paid homage to the original Gomez’s signature move

We can see it! There were many comparisons to be made with the routine that Jenna choreographed herself

One fan even commented that she even paid tribute to the original Gomez when they posted a side-by-side comparison of the two.

They wrote, “You threw in a move that paid homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done.’

And it’s a good thing the dance was well received because Jenna was nervous about it beforehand.

Tribute: Jenna also noted that she was inspired by the band Siouxsie And The Banshees (pictured right)

Flamenco: But another fan noticed the Spanish references in the routine

Goth is key: Jenna’s dance has gone viral on TikTok, but every move was carefully thought out

She said, “I was kicking myself” about her decision to come up with the dance scene herself,

“I felt such a fool. I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that area. And then I didn’t sleep for two days.’

The Scream actress stated that Netflix told her the dance would go viral on TikTok, but she didn’t believe it. “And then they were right,” she added humorously

Dance: The actress, 20, has jumped into limelight starring as Wednesday Addams on the hit series and spoke about her film experiences on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dance sequence: The supernatural hit series is the streamer’s third most popular English-language TV series ever, according to Deadline

On the talk show, she turned heads in a sheer black dress with a white pointed collar and matching cuffs.

A black tie was added along with a silver, chrome corset to accentuate her slim waist.

It’s because the new series continues to dominate the Netflix charts.

The popular supernatural show has become the third most popular English-language TV series ever, according to the streamer deadline.

Wow! Jenna has revealed she was given two days to choreograph her own moves for the iconic dance scene in the Netflix show Wednesday

Clever: Jenna informed Jimmy that she “hasn’t slept in two days” and watched countless videos to get ideas, such as watching “archive footage of Goth kids dancing in ’80s clubs”

Wednesday has now racked up 752.52 million hours of viewing since its Nov. 23 debut and has been viewed in approximately 115 million households.

The only two shows ranked above Wednesday are Stranger Things 2 and DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

South Korean drama Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Wednesday has been breaking records since it debuted on the platform last month.

The series set the record for the most hours of viewing in a week for an English-language series late last month, with a total of 341.23 million hours of viewing, just one week since its premiere.

It has attracted 411.29 million more viewers since that achievement was announced.

The latest figures mean Wednesday broke the record it set itself last week for the most viewing hours in one week for an English-taught programme. It remains number one on that list.

The new Netflix series Wednesday stars Jenna as the iconic Addams Family character, a role previously played by Christina Ricci.

In a recent interview, Jenna revealed that she didn’t ask Christina for advice on how to play the character.

“Our show has superpowers and outcasts and evil ghost pilgrims,” ​​Jenna said in an MTV news interview with co-star Emma Myers, who plays her roommate Enid.

‘I think when [Christina] on set, neither of us said ‘Wednesday’ to each other once,” Jenna explained.

“I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was being overbearing,” adding, “They’re two very different people, our Wednesdays.”