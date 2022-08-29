Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy announce they’re having a baby boy at low-key gender reveal

Dancing with the Stars couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy announced on Sunday that their first child will be a boy.

The Cali-born, Utah-raised 28-year-old and the Ukrainian 36-year-old shared a slideshow of themselves barefoot shooting blue confetti cannons.

‘It is a boy!’ Jenna – with 1.2 million followers on social media – wrote on Instagram.

“Today we are officially half way to meet our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional! So excited to be a boy mom. Tomorrow there will be a new YouTube with all [details].’

Johnson showed off her budding baby bump in a green fringed tank top and matching maxi skirt, while Val (née Valentin) wore a black beanie, white tank and khaki pants.

It was a surprisingly low-key gender reveal for the married couple of three years, who apparently stood in a corner of a sunlit room with no party guests.

However, the dancers of Being the Ricardos received congratulations from their celeb friends Ricki Lake, Normani, the Bella Twins, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Kenya Moore and Heather Morris.

Jenna and Chmerkovskiy – who started their romance in 2015 – first revealed their baby news on July 15 after having “two years of infertility.”

“We stopped trying to conceive for about six months to give ourselves a mental/emotional break,” says Johnson allowed.

“So the shock, the disbelief and the sheer joy right now is a memory I will never forget.”

The Jo+Jax employee added: ‘If any of you are struggling to conceive, suffering from infertility or grieving a pregnancy loss, don’t lose hope. It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may tear your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen.’

And while Jenna – Mirrorball Champion #26 – skips the next Dancing with the Stars, the two-time Mirrorball Champion should be back for the 31st season premiering September 19 on Disney+.

“The funny thing is that we won’t know if we’ll be back until just before the season” [starts]Johnson said Us Weekly on June 27.

“But yeah, I know Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think he’s in the best shape of his life right now. Not sure what happened to him [this year]but he’s caught.’

Season 31’s cast reportedly includes TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, her mother Heidi and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love child Joseph Baena, Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady and CODA star Daniel Durant.

Premieres September 19 on Disney+! And while Jenna – Mirrorball Champion #26 – will skip the next Dancing with the Stars, the two-time Mirrorball Champion should be back for the 31st season