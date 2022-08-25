Jenna Jameson reveals she has COVID-19 after battle with mystery illness that saw her lose mobility

<!–

Jenna Jameson has revealed she has only had COVID-19 for a few weeks amid a battle with a mysterious illness that caused her to lose her mobility.

The 48-year-old former porn star shared a selfie on Instagram on Thursday while she was in bed.

She shared it with her 544K followers and captioned it: ‘Well, I officially have the coronovirus. Just focus on healing.’

On her Instagram stories, Jenna told “everyone who kindly wondered” that she was doing “OKA” and shared a photo of her feet.

The Playboy playmate has been posting about her health since finding out in January that she couldn’t walk. After being misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, Jenna has become none the wiser about what ails her.

Last month she revealed that she’s finally able to walk unaided again as she did made slow progress and was pleased to tell fans she can now move around without the aid of a wheelchair or walking aid.

The star shared a video on her Instagram story at the time, saying: “I want to show you that I walk unassisted. I mean, I don’t walk perfectly, but at least I’m on my feet.’

A day later, she shared another walking video, saying, “I feel better. I can walk quite well. How cool is that?. I feel a lot better.’

In June, she revealed she was out of her wheelchair but still couldn’t walk without an aid.

She then said, “Hey guys, just a little update. I get up and walk with my walker. I now do it with one hand, usually I’m a bit more agile. But I am aware. Trying to phase out the wheelchair.’

In March, Jenna — who was initially misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome — explained that she was trying to build muscle mass and had nerve problems.

She said, “I am slowly but surely building up strength again. I walk around – with a walker.

“My legs have lost a lot of muscle, so I’m trying to rebuild them.

“Not only was this tough physically, but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging.

“As you can see, yes, I can move my legs. I’m not paralyzed. I’m just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some problems with my left nerve.’

While Jenna – who has a four-year-old daughter Batel Lu with her partner Lior Bitton – admits her recovery is “messy” and “not fun,” she likes “a good challenge.”

She said, ‘I’m fighting, I’m kicking a **, I’m taking names and soon I’ll be back on my feet without help and life will be back to normal.

“I mean, as normal as I can be.”