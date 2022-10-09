Jenna Dewan reacts to JoJo Siwa revealing she played an important role in her ‘gay awakening’

JoJo Siwa recently credited actress Jenna Dewan for playing a key role in her “gay awakening.”

And now, clearly moved by the sentiment, Dewan has responded by sharing her own TikTok reaction video, which stands side by side with Siwa’s original clip of her dancing and rapping in her confessional.

The Step Up star added the sweet caption, “[JoJo] I’ve never been more honored,” along with a trio of kisses and rainbow emojis, prompting the 19-year-old to chime in and comment, “ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRRR.”

‘Honored’: Jenna Dewan, 41, responded to JoJo Siwa’s shout-out in ‘One Thing About Me’ TikTok video, where she credited the actress and dancer for her help in discovering her sexuality

Their mutual love affair kicked off when the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum revealed how she knew she was gay while participating in the viral ‘One Thing About Me’ TikTok trend.

In her video, she did a freestyle rap of her “gay awakening story” involving Dewan.

“She did a really great Magic Mike song,” rapped the Nebraska native, referring to the actress and dancer’s reenactment of her then-husband Channing Tatum’s performance of Ginuwine’s “Pony” in a 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle. .

It’s at this point in Dewan’s reaction video, which was shot in the passenger seat of a car, that she transitioned from a beaming smile to outright laughter at the mention of her name and her Lip Sync Battle dance.

Flattered: Jojo, I’ve never been so honoured,” the Step Up star shared in the caption of her reaction video she shared on TikTok

High praise: The 19-year-old responded to Dewan’s comment, writing: ‘ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRR’

Glowing: Dewan’s was impressed with the teen’s rap about how she found out she was gay

Bashful: The Rookie star seemed genuinely ‘honoured’ when she heard the teen mention her name and her Lip Sync Battle dance

“I looked at it pretty much every day,” Siwa said, before referring to her younger self, “Little me, well, she didn’t know she was gay.”

It’s clear that Dewan, flattered by the shout-out in Siwa’s rap, would give the teen a virtual high-five.

The So You Think You Can Dance jury also gave a shout-out to Demi Lovato, sharing that the singer’s song, Cool for the Summer, a steamy song about a summer affair with another woman, played an integral role in understanding her sexuality as a young gay woman.

“I really liked it and listened to it all the time,” Siwa rapped, “I didn’t know what it meant then, but now that I’m much older and I understand it, I know what it means.”

Love it: The Step Up star laughed out loud a few times during Siwa’s rap

Take that: Flattered by the shout-out in Siwa’s rap, Dewan gave teen a virtual high-five

The rambunctious teen has previously explained Lovato’s impact on her sexual orientation, even admitting it during an interview on the singer’s YouTube show 4D in 2021.

Siwa explained that a dancer in her 2015 music video for her hit Cool For The Summer also made her realize she might have feelings for women.

“Do you remember your dancer?” she asked. “Her name is JoJo Gomez and you guys did Cool For The Summer together…I remember seeing that and being just a little too interested.”

Self Realization: The Nebraska resident also revealed how she realized she was gay after finding herself dodging the advances of men who “wanted to have sex with her”

Lovato, who uses she/she pronouns, also reflected on the clip saying it was their way of revealing their bisexuality without affirming it.

“When I was doing Cool For The Summer, that song was basically my way of sharing it with the world without confirming that I was bisexual. Because like I said, I didn’t come out until 2017,” the pop star added.

“But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was like 2014, 2015. So for me it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out yet, but…'”

Life lessons: The YouTube and TikTok star described the moment she questioned her sexuality as a 12-year-old, saying she was ‘cheated by men’

Coming out: Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community in 2021 and started dating TikToker Avery Cyrus last month, declaring she’s the ‘luckiest girl’

Along with revealing the celebrities who helped her question her sexuality, which started at the age of 12, Siwa also talked about the moment she realized she was gay on her first date with a man

Finally, a few years later, she would embrace her true self, in terms of her sexuality.

“A guy was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I didn’t want to, never wanted to, was grossed out by the thought of it and immediately knew men are not my thing,” the megastar explained in her video.

While she didn’t name the man who made her realize she was gay, many users speculated that he could be Matty B, who was rumored to be dating Siwa in 2015.

Her ‘gay awakening’: The 19-year-old added that she concluded that men weren’t her ‘thing’ after listening to Demi Lovato’s song Cool for the Summer

Sight on the eye: The social media influencer credits Dewan for helping her realize her sexuality when she saw Dewan in a 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle

Siwa came out in 2021 as part of the LGBTQ community and revealed that she was dating her then-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The two split in November 2021 and have since started dating TikToker Avery Cyrus, 22.

The two launched their relationship last month, where Siwa declared she was the “luckiest girl”, wreaking havoc on social media.

Many fans were outraged at the thought of Avery moving on so soon with her former girlfriend, Soph Mosca, who she dated for two years.

Some social media users were upset that the couple showed off their relationship, despite Avery’s ex being a fellow TikToker and the couple splitting up just a month before JoJo and Avery made things official.

Despite the hate-filled comments, the couple seem happier than ever as they regularly share photos of themselves cuddling, going out and traveling together.

Living her new life: Before dating Avery, JoJo was in a relationship with Kylie Prew, but the two split in November 2021

Backlash: Siwa hard-launched her relationship with Avery last month, but some fans weren’t too happy about her showing it off