Jenna Dewan cuts a glamorous figure in a white sleeve-less top

Jenna Dewan looked amazing outside ABC Studios in New York City on Tuesday, wearing a white crop top and a long matching skirt.

The Step Up actress paired the outfit with a white handbag and slipped into a pair of white open-toed heels. Jenna’s dark brown hair fell naturally over her shoulders as she smiled at the onlookers.

The star is promoting her new movie Let’s Get Physical, which is based on real events, and will air on the Lifetime network on October 5.

The premise of the upcoming Lifetime movie follows Jenna’s character Sadie, who leads a “double life as a fitness instructor and a prostitute with a client list.”

She “gets an anonymous tip and shortly afterwards her studio is raided by authorities,” according to IMDB.

The talented dancer, 41, uploaded a behind-the-scenes look to her Instagram last week, showing off her pole dancing skills as she prepared for her role as a fitness instructor.

Jenna started her career in 2000 when she was a backup dancer for Janet Jackson in her music video Doesn’t Really Matter and during her All For You tour.

The professional dancer has also worked with other stars such as Ciara, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliot over the years.

She later jumped into acting, co-starring with Channing Tatum in the hit dance film Step Up in 2006. After the two met on set, they started dating and got married in 2009.

Jenna and Channing welcomed a daughter, Everly, in 2013, but split five years later in 2018 and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Jenna is no stranger to the Lifetime world, having starred in other projects for the network in the past, such as the Witches Of East End series and the Fab Five: Cheerleader Scandal movie.

She also starred in American Horror Story: Asylum as Teresa and is currently a series regular on the hit show, The Rookie.

When not on set, Jenna enjoys spending time with her daughter Everly and her son Callum, who she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.