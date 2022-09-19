Jenna Coleman cuts a casual figure in burgundy leggings while filming for upcoming series Wilderness

Jenna Coleman looked low-key as she filmed scenes for her upcoming Amazon Prime series Wilderness in New York on Monday.

The 36-year-old Doctor Who star cut a casual figure in a blue T-shirt and burgundy gym leggings as she walked on set.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and listened to music during the activity.

Casual: Jenna Coleman looked low-key as she filmed scenes for her upcoming Amazon Prime series Wilderness in New York on Monday

Jenna wore a natural palette of makeup with a swipe of nude lipstick, while styling her brunette locks into a ponytail.

She recently landed a role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Wilderness – which is expected to hit the streaming service later this year.

Jenna plays Liv in the “twisted love story” who, when she finds out about her husband Will (played by Oliver) affair, decides to take revenge in one of America’s remote national parks.

Filming: The Doctor Who star, 36, cut a casual figure in a blue t-shirt and burgundy gym leggings as she walked on set

Calm: She completed the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and listened to music during the activity

Beauty: Jenna sported a natural palette of makeup with a swipe of nude lipstick, while styling her brunette locks into a ponytail

The official synopsis reads: ‘A novel by BE Jones, Wilderness is the story of British couple Liv and Will who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York, thousands of miles from their provincial home, but who are still young enough to feel that their whole life is still ahead of them’.

Until Liv hears about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is quickly followed by another emotion: anger. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip through America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…’.

The show also featured stars of Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson, Six Feet Under’s Eric Balfour and Sherwood actress Claire Rushbrook.

Upcoming: Jenna plays Liv in the ‘twisted love story’ who, upon discovering her husband Will (played by Oliver)’s affair, decides to take revenge in one of America’s remote national parks

Jenna also plays the occult detective Johanna Constantine in the highly anticipated Netflix series The Sandman.

The streaming service described The Sandman as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly intertwined.

“The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he corrects the cosmic – and human – mistakes he made during his vast existence.”

Netflix has also announced that Star Wars star Mark Hamill, 70, will voice Merv Pumpkinhead’s character.

Elsewhere, Gwendoline Christie, 43, stars as ruler of Hell Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, 35, as Dream’s sister Death, and Boyd Holbrook, 40, as living nightmare and main antagonist The Corinthian.

Neil’s Sandman series was published by DC Comics, and the original series ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.