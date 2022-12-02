Jenna Bush Hager shows the needlepoint stockings that her grandmother Barbara made her for her children

Jenna Bush Hager has unveiled the stockings her late grandmother Barbara Bush embroidered for her three children as she talked about her family’s holiday traditions.

The 41-year-old daughter of former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush shared during Today All Day’s new streaming special what makes Christmas special for her and her loved ones.Vacation in My Home.’

“The main tradition we have at Christmas is Mexican food on Christmas Eve, Tex-Mex. So it’s tamales and enchiladas [and] guacamole,” The Today star explained. ‘My husband’s first year [Henry Hager] spent Christmas with my family, he said, “Wait, where’s the ham?”‘

“He couldn’t believe we were celebrating like this,” she recalls. “But it’s just such a beautiful tradition and one we love to celebrate.”

Bush Hager, who has spoken out about her love of queso over the years, noted that her daughters Mila, nine, and Poppy, seven, are “all in” when it comes to eating Tex-Mex on Christmas Eve.

The former first daughter also reflected on what it was like to spend Christmas in Texas as a kid, saying their vacation was “really fun.”

“We were always with my mother’s parents, Jenna and Herald Welch,” she said. “We were in West Texas, which gets pretty warm. It’s the desert so there wasn’t much snow. Although it snowed for a year and we couldn’t believe it.’

Bush Hager (pictured with her grandmother Barbara and twin sister Barbara) also has a former first lady’s embroidery stocking

When George HW Bush, the grandfather of Bush Hager, was president from 1989 to 1993, she and her twin sister Barbara Bush were allowed to celebrate Christmas at Camp David.

Their father’s side of the family all drove to the presidential retreat in Maryland on Christmas Eve and gathered at the main cabin, Laurel Lodge.

A 1991 photograph shows the former president reading to his grandchildren — the Bush twins and their cousins ​​— on Christmas Eve.

Bush Hager now has three children of his own: Mila, Poppy and three-year-old Hal.

Bush Hager (pictured with her sister and mother Laura Bush) said they used to celebrate Christmas in West Texas when she was growing up

Bush Hager (pictured with her maternal grandmother, mother and oldest daughter) recalled how they were “always with” her mother’s parents, Jenna and Herald Welch

“The holiday season is all about family gathering… seeing the magic in it [my children’s] eyes,” she said.

Another time-honoured tradition is former First Lady Barbara Bush’s embroidery stockings, which she made for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I have a sewn stocking of hers somewhere. I don’t know where it is,” Bush Hager admitted. And then my children [each] have one.’

The mother of three then held up the stocking her grandmother had made for her eldest daughter Mila, which has a cat on top.

The born-and-raised Texan (pictured with her family on Christmas in 2019) shared that they always have Mexican food on Christmas Eve, including tamales, enchiladas and guacamole

Bush Hager recalled the first Christmas her husband Henry Hager (pictured in 2013) spent with her family and said he thought, “Wait, where’s the ham?”

“That was a special request from Mila, who is a special cat lady,” she explained.

Bush Hager recently shared photos of her family setting up their Christmas tree in their New York City apartment

The morning show host keeps her grandmother’s memory alive for her children by talking about the stocking every year

Bush Hager keeps her grandmother’s memory alive for her children by talking about the stocking every year.

She noted that now she must learn to embroider or find someone else who knows how, because she wants to put Hal’s name on his great-grandmother’s stocking.

“They are among our most precious possessions,” she said.