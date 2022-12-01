Jenna Bush Hager reveals how she went COMMANDO to a dinner with King Charles

Jenna Bush Hager has confirmed she went commando at her recent dinner with King Charles after revealing she never wears underwear.

The Today presenter, 41, shared a meal with then-Prince Charles in Scotland the night before his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8. She opened up about the sit-down during her performance on Watch what’s happening live on Tuesday.

Bush Hager recalled how they were served “Scottish fare” at the tie dinner, where most of the men, except her husband, Henry Hager, wore kilts.

“Were you wearing underwear that night?” Andy Cohen cheekily asked his guest, who threw her head back and laughed before timidly shaking her head to say no.

Jenna Bush Hager revealed on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday that she went commando during her recent dinner with King Charles

The Today host shared a meal with then-Prince Charles in Scotland the night before his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8

Bush Hager only shrugged when the host expressed shock, but she explained that she didn’t want any panties.

“It was a nice tight dress. It would have shown,’ she insisted.

Earlier on the show, a viewer asked Bush Hager how her parents — former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush — reacted to her revelation on the Today show that she doesn’t wear underwear.

“People think I shared that with the world,” she said after pointing out that her co-host Hoda Kotb was actually the one who spilled the beans.

“Were you wearing underwear that night?” Andy Cohen cheekily asked Bush Hager, who threw her head back and laughed after being put on the spot

Bush Hager shocked Cohen when she timidly shook her head to say no

‘I am a woman. I wouldn’t have shared that information. I’m sure my parents weren’t happy,’ she said with a laugh.

Kotb, who joined her on the talk show that night, added that her co-host “has no panties and all those things you have to worry about.”

Just a few weeks earlier, the Today star told their live studio audience that Bush Hager “never wears underwear” after she “promised” not to air her dirty laundry.

“I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” she said.

The former first daughter noted that her co-host Hoda Kotb was the one who originally revealed she never wears underwear — not her

Kotb, who joined Bush Hager on the talk show that night, pointed out that her co-host “has no panties and all those things you have to worry about.”

Kotb explained that she learned that her co-star was not wearing any underwear when they changed together for the show, saying she was “a little shocked.”

Bush Hager seemed a little embarrassed about making her anti-underwear stance public, but she defended her choice.

“I think it gives a nicer silhouette. I also think you don’t need to pack that much. There are many benefits to it. I’m sure my mom has never been so proud,” she joked.

Kotb noted that the show’s wardrobe supervisor said that “life gets a lot easier” when you don’t have to worry about underwear.

Just a few weeks earlier, Kotb told their live Today show audience that Bush Hager “never wears underwear” after she “promised” not to air her dirty laundry

Bush Hager confirmed that she washes her clothes and didn’t see the problem with her underwear-less lifestyle

“I think it gives a nicer silhouette. I also think you don’t need to pack that much. There are many benefits to it. I’m sure my mom has never been so proud,” she joked

“But it’s a lot of washing clothes, over and over,” she added.

Bush Hager confirmed that she washes her clothes and didn’t see the problem with her underwear-less lifestyle.

“It’s not like I’m sharing your jeans with you either,” she told her co-host. “Although I steal Savannah [Guthrie]pants occasionally. I’d like to borrow that red suit of yours. Can I?’

“Yes, you can always,” Kotb replied.

“I wear underwear,” Bush Hager joked.