Jenna Bush Hager reunites with her daughter Mila after she spent THREE WEEKS at camp in Texas

Jenna Bush Hager had a heartwarming reunion with her nine-year-old daughter, Mila, after picking her up at a Texas sleepover camp—the same camp she attended as a little girl.

On Monday’s episode of the Today show, the host presented opened up about seeing her oldest child for the first time in three weeks as she reflected on the summers she spent as a child at Camp Longhorn.

‘I saw all those friends of mine that I camped with for how many years’ [ago]when i was [Mila’s] age. That was a long time ago. Thirty years ago. They were there with their kids,” Bush Hager, 40, told her co-star Hoda Kotb.

Jenna Bush Hager picked up her nine-year-old daughter, Mila, from Camp Longhorn in Texas this weekend

Mila ran and jumped into her mother’s arms after seeing her for the first time in three weeks

The mother and her husband, Henry Hager, had planned to take their six-year-old daughter Poppy with them when they went to pick up Mila outside of Austin this weekend, but in the end they decided to go on their own.

Bush Hager shared a series of heartwarming videos of their reunion on Instagram Stories, starting with Hager picking up Mila and giving her a big hug.

‘Hi! We missed you. Oh my girl. I’m so proud of you,” Hager says to his daughter, who asks him excitedly, “Do you want to see my cabin?”

“We’ve got our girl,” Bush Hager captioned the clip.

Another video, shot by the Today star’s girlfriend, shows Mila running and jumping into her mother’s arms. The former first daughter added a snapshot of herself kissing a smiling Mila at the temple.

“I’ve kissed her a million times,” she wrote.

Bush Hager traveled to Texas with her husband, Henry Hager, and they happily posed for a photo with their oldest daughter

Bush Hager shared a video in which her husband picked up Mila and gave her a big hug

The sweetest moment, however, was when they got home and Mila ran out of the car to hug her six-year-old sister Poppy.

The best moment, however, was when Mila was reunited with her sister Poppy and brother Hal, who turns three on Tuesday.

Mila ran out of the car to meet Poppy, and they hugged so tightly that the little girl lost her shoe. She was still holding her sister as she hugged Hal.

When Poppy went to get her shoe, Mila picked up Hal—just as her father had picked her up at camp—and carried it into the house.

Bush Hager told Kotb that Mila put beads in Poppy and Hal’s hair and said, “She missed them so much.”

The visit to Camp Longhorn was a trip down memory lane for the former camper, who remembered how to be her “little weird self” there.

“I told Henry that when I was little I was kind of hard to understand. I liked doing plays alone – a one-woman show,” she explained, saying her husband had seen where she used to hang out.

The girls then brought in their younger brother, Hal, for a group hug

Mila picked up Hal, who turns three on Tuesday, and brought him home

‘Henry says, ‘Did you play your plays there?’ And I said, “Yeah, that’s where I did it.” And my friend confirmed it. She says, “Yeah, you were a little weird, but we all liked you.” I was like, you know what, that’s okay.’

A few days before picking up Mila, Bush shared a hilarious letter to Hager that her daughter had written to her while she was away.

‘Dear Mama, are you friends with Cardi B? If true friends with Cardi B… If so, have her write to me at camp. Love, Mila,” the little girl wrote.

Bush Hager noted that she asked Mila a lot of questions, but “all she wanted to know is what Cardi B is up to.”

“I had to write her back and say, ‘Dear Mila, unfortunately Cardi B and I are not friends, but if I ever meet her I will ask her to write something for you,’ she said.

It was Mila’s second summer in a row in a sleepover camp, but Bush Hager didn’t share too many details this time.

The Today host opened up about their reunion on Monday’s show, saying she saw all her old friends with their kids at the camp

“I can’t say more about it, because last year I read a letter and I got into big trouble,” the mother explained three weeks ago.

Last July, Bush Hager read the heartbreaking letter from homesick Mila from the sleepover camp on the show, which her daughter was not happy about.

“Dear Mom and Dad, I miss you. I wish I could be with you,” Mila wrote. ‘PS Daddy, how long before you pick me up? I miss you too much. I have to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad.’

Bush Hager said at the time that the letter reminded her of something she would have written at that age, admitting: “It broke my heart into a million pieces.

She was so moved by the message that she took a picture of it and sent it to her parents, George W. and Laura Bush.

Bush Hager said her husband was ready to drive to camp to pick up their homesick daughter, but insisted she was fine.

Bush Hager recalled her own time in the camp and admitted she only staged plays

The former first daughter (pictured with her parents, George W. and Laura Bush, and her twin sister, Barbara Bush) admitted she was “a little weird”

This year she shared some information about the summer camp itself, saying that there is no electricity and campers are not allowed to make phone calls.

“It’s hot up there in Texas – 103,” she added, saying it feels like 110 degrees.

Bush Hager also gave some advice to parents who send their kids to sleepover camp, saying that she and Mila had come up with a “symbol” that they could put on photos to let her know that she’s doing well.

The mother suggested a peace sign and other gestures, but Mila decided she would pose with her hand on her arm if she felt like it.

Bush Hager said the camp posted a class photo of her daughter doing the pose they discussed.

“I said, Henry, ‘I’ve never been so happy to see a weird sign,’ she recalls.