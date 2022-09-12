Jenna Bush Hager had a ‘wonderful’ dinner with then-Prince Charles just hours before the Queen died

Jenna Bush Hager is candid about dinner she had with Prince Charles the night before he became King Charles III in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The Today presenter was in Ayrshire, Scotland last week to interview Camilla, the former Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Consort, about her online book club, The Reading Room.

Bush Hager, 40, was due to meet her on Wednesday before they sat down, but Charles took her place after her British Airways flight was delayed.

“It was a wonderful meal,” she told Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on the Today show Monday morning. ‘He said at first: ‘My dear wife was so sad’ [not to make it].’ And I just love [that].’

Bush Hager said she turned to her husband, Henry Hager, who was also at dinner, and asked, “Will you call me ‘darling wife’ from now on?”

Charles also told her that Camilla “can’t wait to sit with you tomorrow.”

“We had a wonderful evening full of conversations that felt joyful,” added the former first daughter.

Looking back at dinner, she thinks Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns came as a “surprise” to the family the next morning.

Bush Hager, who had been planning the interview with Camilla for about a year, explained that she and her crew were also taken aback by the turn of events.

“The next morning we were setting up the interview,” she said. “We were at their house. It’s called the Dumfries House – they actually bought it, recreated it and then gave it to the Scottish people.’

“The interview was supposed to start around 2:30 or 2:30,” she continued. ‘I was supposed to meet the now queen consort at about half past one. At 12:30 we heard a sort of running up and down the corridors.’

They were preparing to film in the Dumfries House library when the Royal Family team came to talk to them.

“They came in and said, ‘Can you please be quiet? There’s a phone call,” she recalled. ‘We were right then, Prince Charles’, now the office of King Charles III. They said, “He’s on a call, can you please be quiet.” Then suddenly we heard a helicopter.’

Bush Hager was then told that Camilla had to postpone the interview.

“They said, ‘The Queen is sick, and they left and ran to be with her,’ she explained. “We just said we are with them with our hearts.”

She admitted that she was disappointed at the time because she was looking forward to talking about books with Camila, but it was surreal to be there in that moment and say, “It was living history.”

Bush Hager announced on Thursday’s Today show that the interview had been postponed while filming outside Dumfries House, just hours before the Queen’s death was announced.

“Our hearts are not only with their families, but with all those who have loved this queen for decades,” she said. “As you all know, she is a beloved figure. She has worked with 15 prime ministers. She has simply been the cornerstone of steadfastness, not only for this country, but also for her family.”

“My heart breaks too,” she added. “In so many ways we see her as an incredible political figure, but she’s a mother, she’s a grandmother, she’s a great-grandmother and now she has her family by her bedside.”

Charles, the former Prince of Whales, was seen leaving Dumfries House and heading for Balmoral as he and his siblings ran in her final moments to be by their mother’s side

Bush Hager emphasized during the live segment that the royals have “packed” schedules and it’s incredibly rare for them to drop everything the way they did that day.

“Mourning in public is very difficult. The hearts of the whole UK are breaking for this family,” she said. “I think we see them as often as this institution, you know, as the royal family, but since I spent time with Prince Charles, he’s much more. He’s a man I’m sure is in tremendous pain today.”

The announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was made hours after Bush Hager’s interview was cancelled

All Queen Elizabeth’s Children had rushed to Balmoral on Thursday to be with her. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family. The monarch’s death was confirmed at 6.30pm UK time.

“The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort will remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Britain and the Commonwealth realms entered a ten-day period of mourning after the Queen’s death, as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be transported by Royal Train via Edinburgh to London before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey in central London.

It will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, European royals and important public figures from around the world.