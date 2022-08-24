Jenelle Evans teases new reality show and confirms she’s DONE with Teen Mom franchise

Jenelle Evans is officially done with the Teen Mom franchise as she has a “dynamic new series in development with a large network.”

The 30-year-old reality TV veteran – with 8.4 million followers on social media – took instagram story on Tuesday to tease: “Can’t give details, but you’ll find out soon!”

The public was first introduced to Jenelle in 2010 when she appeared on the second season of the MTV reality show, 16 and Pregnant.

What could it be? Jenelle Evans is officially done with the Teen Mom franchise as she has a “dynamic new series in development with a large network” (pictured August 16)

The 30-year reality TV veteran — who has 8.4 million social media followers — took to Instastory on Tuesday to tease, “Can’t give away details, but you’ll find out soon!”

Evans starred in the spin-off Teen Mom 2 for nine seasons, until she was fired in 2019 after her homophobic second husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French Bulldog Nugget.

The North Carolina native was unable to reach a contractual agreement with the cable network because they demanded it be an “exclusive deal,” limiting her other opportunities – according to TMZ.

This, after Jenelle filmed a cameo with her fellow OGs in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which premieres on MTV on September 6.

In the episode, Evans goes to Briana DeJesus’s I Won party in Florida to celebrate her legal victory over Kailyn Lowry.

Babies Having Babies: The public was first introduced to Jenelle in 2010 when she appeared on the second season of the MTV reality show, 16 and Pregnant

Liability: Evans starred in the spin-off Teen Mom 2 for nine seasons, until she was fired in 2019 after her homophobic second husband, David Eason (L, pictured in 2019), shot and killed their French Bulldog Nugget (R).

Thanks, but no thanks! The North Carolina native was unable to enter into a contractual agreement with the cable network because they demanded it be an “exclusive deal,” limiting her other opportunities

“Jenelle went out of her way to make it and she came and it was a good vibe,” DeJesus said Page six on Monday.

“We were celebrating the next chapter of my life because that whole trial was so stressful. You can’t even imagine it. It was crazy. I won and I had to celebrate and Jenelle came. And I feel like it was great.”

Amber Portwood, Ashley Siren, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Jade Cline and Maci Bookout McKinney also star in The Next Chapter.

The former medical assistant – who was arrested four times between 2010-2012 – is also demanding $20/month on the XXX platform OnlyFans, which is “very financially successful for me.”

Premieres September 6 on MTV! This, after Jenelle filmed a cameo alongside her fellow OGs in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

‘She come and it was good vibes’: In the episode, Evans goes to Briana DeJesus’s I Won party in Florida to celebrate her legal victory over Kailyn Lowry

XXX Platform: The former medical assistant – who was arrested four times between 2010-2012 – also demands $20/month on OnlyFans, which is “very financially successful for me”

Jenelle said things ‘are actually smooth’ at home with the 34-year-old Black River Metal and Wood designer, with whom she will celebrate five years of marriage on September 23.

Evans and David are parents to five-year-old daughter Ensley and she has two sons – Jace, 13; and Kaiser, 8 – with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

The hot-tempered brunette technically only has visitation rights with Jace, as her estranged mother Barbara has been his legal guardian for most of his life.

Jenelle is the stepmother of Eason’s two children – daughter Maryssa, 15; and son Kaden, 8 – from previous relationships.

‘Can not complain!’ Jenelle said things are going “actually smooth” at home with the 34-year-old Black River Metal and Wood designer, with whom she will celebrate five years of marriage on September 23.

Family portrait from August 11: Evans and David are parents to five-year-old daughter Ensley and she has two sons: Jace, 13; and Kaiser, 8 – with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith

Evans – who suffers from fibromyalgia – also gave her fans an update on her health on Tuesday after she was rushed to hospital for chest pain on March 24.

“Just take it easy and try to stay stress free,” the content creator wrote via instagram story.

“But just have to wait for test results from my cardiologist and stress test next month.”