Jen Shah’s husband pleads for leniency with the judge presiding over her federal fraud case

Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., has written a statement to the judge presiding over her federal case after pleading guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The 51-year-old American football coach pleaded in documents obtained by @BravoHousewives ahead of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's hearing, while she faces up to 14 years behind bars.

“My wife developed relationships with horrible people that led to her current situation,” he wrote, adding that she has “sincere remorse.”

“Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal situation was caused by a confluence of events that converged at various points, causing her to spiral out of control,” the statement said.

“When my wife accepted the IOU, we had many painful conversations. After countless hours of crying exchanges, I finally understand how my wife ended up in this situation.”

The coach went on to describe his extensive career commitments and how he left his career as a civil litigator to become a football coach in order to spend more time at home.

However, the career change saw him spend more time traveling around the country recruiting athletes.

“Because of my absence, I couldn’t see how much my wife was suffering. Thinking about it now, I saw that she was spending more time alone in our bedroom. She often fell asleep in our cot while she waited for me to come home. She was constantly telling me she feels so alone.”

He then went on to describe how she had made “catastrophically bad business decisions” and “developed relationships with horrible people that led to her current situation.”

He revealed that at the same time she also lost some of the most important people in her life: her grandfather, grandmother and father.”

“By accepting the IOU, Jen took the first big step to set things right by acknowledging her own guilt and responsibility.”

“Jen has so many times expressed her sincere regret for what she did and for the people who were hurt by her criminal actions. Jennifer is a really good woman, mother, wife, sister and daughter who made bad decisions.”

It comes after star Shah applied for a reduced prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Five months after confessing to organizing a $5 million telemarketing scam that preyed on hundreds of elderly people, the reality star — whose plea deal calls for up to 14 years behind bars — filed a conviction Friday.

In documents obtained by Page sixthe TV personality’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, asked her client to serve just three years in prison.

The mother-of-two argued that she had no “direct contact” with any of the alleged victims and that “this case has already cost Jen her reputation.”

In addition, Jen has experienced “embarrassment, fear and shame” and “would never do anything to harm her children again.”

“She knows the emotional and psychological toll her sons have already taken. This is damage she will pay for the rest of her life,” Chaudhry stated.

In the statement, Shah admitted to having “full responsibility” for her “terrible business decisions.”

“My poor judgment and bad business associations caused innocent people to lose their money and become victims by investing in poorly structured companies/products that I influenced or controlled,” concluded Jen. “I’m sincerely sorry for that and I’ll work the rest of my life to make it right.”

Jen’s request comes after it was revealed she would not be attending the Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City reunion “under legal counsel.”

The star spoke about her absence from the show in a statement posted to her Instagram on Friday, where she claimed she was initially asked not to appear on the reunion before eventually extending an invite.