Jen Shah places blame on her former assistant amid her legal drama in latest RHOSLC trailer

Jen Shah blamed her former assistant Stuart Smith for the fraud scandal she’s embroiled in, as seen in the season three trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

‘I was played by Stuart Smith. I wouldn’t be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart,” she said in the clip released Wednesday via Page six.

Jen, who faces up to 14 years in prison, pleaded guilty in July to federal charges for organizing a $5 million telemarketing scam that preyed on hundreds of elderly people.

Jen spoke to co-stars Heather Gay and Meredith Marks during the candid comments about her legal drama.

Seth Marks, Meredith’s husband, asked them, “Has either Jen ever asked if she’s guilty of any of these charges?” during the sneak peek.

Danna Bui-Negrete can also be seen in the trailer talking to Whitney Rose about Jen and revealing that she has a boyfriend who used to work for her troubled opponent.

She said her friend is now “an informant” during the clip.

In July, Jen pleaded guilty to federal charges for organizing a $5 million telemarketing scam that preyed on hundreds of elderly people.

She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The US attorney dropped her second count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jen said at the time she pleaded guilty to “knowing it was wrong” and “so sorry” for the “many people” who had been injured.

Stuart admitted his part in the same scam, pleaded guilty in November 2021 and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in their case against Jen.

She was charged in March last year, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, who has also pleaded guilty.

The Bravo star initially pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money through telemarketing.

The US law firm says Shah used the names of third parties in an attempt to distance himself from the crimes.

She used and directed others to use encrypted messaging applications to communicate with other participants and made numerous withdrawals structured to avoid reporting requirements for currency transactions.

During the reunion show in March this year, Shah sobbed as she stated that she was “fighting” the charges.

She said, ‘I’m innocent. I will fight this for any person who can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the means or the resources, so they don’t fight.

“I’ll fight because number one, I’m innocent, and number two, I’m going to represent every goddamn person who can’t fight and hasn’t been able to.”

Prosecutors allege Shah orchestrated the intricate plan to generate lists of potential victims, the majority of whom are over the age of 55.

She is accused of then selling those leads to telemarketing companies who in turn would like to sell business services to the victims.

Shah would then receive a portion of the fraudulent revenue generated by the telemarketers according to court documents.