Jen Shah accuses one of her Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City costars of calling her son the N-word

Jen Shah claimed that one of her Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City colleagues spat racist statements at her and her family in an Instagram Stories post she shared Monday morning.

The 48-year-old reality star, who pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, accused the unnamed housewife of even naming one of her sons the N-word, though she didn’t specify whether it was Sharrieff. Jr., 28, or Omar, 19.

Pointing fingers: Jen Shah, 48, claimed that one of her RHOSCL colleagues called one of her sons the N-word in a post shared on Instagram on Monday; seen with Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, and husband Sharrieff Shah

‘Monday morning tea… Those receipts come in piping hot!!!’ Jen wrote, before adding that she had “receipts.”

‘Let’s play… Who did that?! #RHOSLC Edition,” she wrote on the next slide.

She added that the person in question: “1) has donated 4 times to the ‘Ted Cruz for President’ campaign.”

The anonymous housewife would also “said there are “different kinds of black people”…for example, “Black people from Compton are different than black people from Salt Lake City”, for Jen – who is married to Sharrieff Shah, the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at the University of Utah – noted that “My husband is from Compton.”

Jen, who is of Tongan and Hawaiian descent, claimed the woman also ‘said, ‘OMG, you look just like Moana from the Disney movie. Your people have the coolest hair; can I touch it?’

Details: She added that the person in question: “1) Donated 4 times to the ‘Ted Cruz for President’ campaign

Yikes: The housewife also allegedly made racist comments about her husband and tried to touch her hair

Mama’s the Word: In addition to her multiple complaints of racist behavior, Jen also accused the woman of telling her to “don’t talk about my mental health on the show”; Jen (center) seen with (L–R) Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby Heather Gray, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks

The housewife also surmised that “said not to be racist or anything, but I like the big black one the most,” although it wasn’t clear whether the statement was about a black man or referred to stereotypes about black men’s genitals.

In addition to her multiple complaints of racist behavior, Jen also accused the woman of telling her not to “talk about my mental health on the show or say I’m taking medication for my depression because it will be used against me.” .

Despite not explicitly saying which housewife she was accusing, she shared a post about an hour before listing her grievances criticizing her costar Lisa Barlow.

The post, which appeared to be from a fan account, accused Lisa of “blocking Jen fans and also blocking some Jen fans from her stories” [sic].’

In her own caption, Jen added: “It serves #TedCruzforPresident and snowflake-less friends who do most of it for free. #b****youdontgetpaid,” she wrote at the bottom.’

Strange timing: Despite not explicitly saying which housewife she’s accused, she shared a post criticizing her costar Lisa Barlow about an hour before listing her grievances

Receipts: An individual named Lisa Barlow appears to have donated four times to Senator Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to a publicly available government database; seen in march in west hollywood

An individual listed under Barlow’s name who resides in Utah is also listed in a publicly available government campaign contributions database as having been donated four times to the Republican senator from the 2016 Texas presidential campaign, for a total of $400.

Jen and Lisa have had two frosty relationships on RHOSLC since at least season, and the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The convicted fraudster also hated racist statements from her former co-star Mary Cosby, who is black.

Jennie Nguyen, who is Vietnamese-American, was only seen in season two of the show after a series of controversial social media posts came to light that many fans called anti-Black.

However, Cosby and Nguyen’s public profiles have shrunk dramatically since leaving the series, suggesting that Jen may have been targeting someone who is still in the series.

Other options: The convicted scammer was also angry at racist statements from her former costar Mary Cosby, who is black

Fired quickly: Jennie Nguyen, who is Vietnamese-American, was only seen in season two of the show after a series of controversial social media posts came to light that many fans called anti-Black

Viewers will be able to see more of the alleged racist behavior when season three of RHOSCL returns.

The season has already been filmed, but Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date.

It’s not clear what Jen’s future is with the series after she pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud just days before appearing in court in July.

She could face up to 14 years in prison, according to her plea agreement, although the judge is not obliged to follow the agreement when pronouncing her sentence.

She will also have to pay back more than $9 million in restitution and a $6 million forfeiture Forbes.

She is sentenced on November 28.