Jen Psaki says Democrats know ‘they will LOSE’ in November if midterms are a ‘referendum’ on Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday Democrats know they will lose midterm races across the country if the election turns into a referendum on her longtime boss, President Joe Biden.

She added to her prediction that crime will remain a “huge vulnerability” for Democrats who hope to revise grim predictions for their election success in November.

Meanwhile, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll suggests that rising crime is a top problem for nearly 7 in 10 voters this year — and that they believe the GOP has a head start on how to solve it.

During a panel discussion on NBC News’ Meet The Press, Psaki outlined two possible avenues for Democrats — as the election starts in less than 50 days.

“I think the Democrats, if the election is about who’s the most extreme … then they’re going to win,” said the newly minted MSNBC host.

“If it’s a presidential referendum, they’re going to lose, and they know it.”

Her comments appear to support Democrats’ latest strategy of piling up verbal attacks on “MAGA Republicans,” who have labeled leaders from Biden to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and countless left-wing lawmakers as “extremists.”

WATCH: If the election is about which side is the most extreme, the Democrats will win, @jrpsaki say. If it’s a referendum on the president, they’ll lose, she says. “Yes, the economy is above everything else, but you have to look at the factors by state.” pic.twitter.com/wC9hj3MX5T — Meet the press (@MeetThePress) September 25, 2022

The aggressive new plan is Democrats’ latest effort to power their base to come out in November.

Meanwhile, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll showed Republicans maintain a small but clear lead in the House of Representatives as of Sunday, although it has shrunk slightly since July.

The GOP has an estimated 223 seats in the new Congress, more than the 218 majority threshold, but slightly fewer members than the 226 expected to pass in August.

CBS each has 48 seats for Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. Four races – Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada – are up in the air.

Psaki predicted on Sunday that the crime issue would continue to weigh on Democrats — citing Republicans’ efforts in the Pennsylvania Senate race, where ex-Braddock mayor and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will take on Trump-backed celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Speaking of the left, she said, “They also know that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats, I’d say one of the biggest vulnerabilities.”

She said Democrats could win “if the election is about who is the most extreme,” but would lose if it’s a referendum on her longtime boss, President Joe Biden.

Psaki discussed crime as a vulnerability issue, citing the “millions of dollars” Pennsylvania Republicans spent on Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the Senate open race there.

“In Pennsylvania, Republicans have spent millions of dollars on crime ad broadcasts against Fetterman because they see vulnerabilities there,” Psaki claimed.

“So yes, the economy is above all else, but you have to look at factors by state and crime is a huge problem in the race in Pennsylvania.”

And according to the new CBS News poll, voters think Republicans are the party better equipped to alleviate their fear of crime.

A majority of 38 percent said Republican policies make them feel safer from violent crime, compared to 29 percent who supported Democratic policies. A third said both equally and/or neither.

But nationwide, voters’ biggest problem remains the economy, the Sept. 21-23 poll suggests.

More than 8 in 10 voters in the US said the economy was a “very important” consideration when choosing who to send to Congress. Inflation came in second at 76 percent.

And crime came in third with 67 percent of respondents calling it a “very important” problem.

Biden’s approval of his job also remains under water, with 45 percent of respondents so far “strongly” or “somewhat” agreeing with his White House tenure.

Forty-four percent said they “strongly” disapproved of the president, and only 11 percent “slightly” disapproved.