Jen Psaki makes first MSNBC appearance since hiring as she warns Trump will ‘energize’ Dem voters

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has hinted that Donald Trump running in 2024 could hand over power to Democrats in her first MSNBC appearance since joining the network.

The ex-Joe Biden official, 43, appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight last night in her first job since being replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre in May, saying the former president would be a “stimulating factor” for voters.

The West Wing veteran, who also served in Barack Obama’s administration, will serve as a political analyst for MSNBC during the midterm and 2024 elections, and will host her own show next year.

Her Democratic loyalty was immediately apparent on her debut show, as she said Trump’s campaign could be “a reminder of what’s at stake.”

She said: “Nothing is more of a driving and exciting factor than Donald Trump for Democrats.

“They like to be against him because they are. Many of the independents don’t want to see a new Trump rule, and the more he participates in the race, the more he puts himself out there, the more it’s a reminder of what’s at stake for people, and that Trump is on the mood is a huge stimulant in many of these races.’

Elsewhere, Psaki said Democrats have “reversed” the midterm election narrative, saying the momentum is with the party.

Wagner asked her, “What do you think of these Midterms, now that we’re 60 days in, we’re seeing this back and forth among Republicans on abortion, Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell, they’re having a hard time with this.”

“We talk a lot about abortion as a stimulant here… In this way, these midterm elections can become more of a referendum on Republican power than Democratic power. Do you see it that way?’

Psaki replied, “Absolutely. And that’s remarkable when you think about it. If you look back at the NBC poll in January, Democrats weren’t all that interested in the midterm elections. They just weren’t that into it.

“They didn’t think they’d get involved that much, it’s up almost 20 percentage points, the excitement and enthusiasm of getting involved.

“That has largely to do with Dobbs, largely with women across the country, young women across the country and even men who fear a woman’s right to choose is being taken away from them.”

The Supreme Court’s controversial decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health has revitalized the left-wing grassroots and sparked a wave of voter registrations, while their ruling in Roe v. Wade was also a divisive issue that could spark greater turnout.

Psaki added: “The other truth is that when you’re the party in power, and I’ve been in White Houses where you’re the party in power, it’s almost always a referendum.

‘People look to see if they are satisfied with how things are going in the country. That’s hard as a referendum against you, it’s much better if it’s a choice.

“It’s largely turned around now. The anger is among the members of the Democratic Party, the party in power, and it’s so rare that that’s the case.

“People are excited, they’re engaged, they want to go out to vote, they want to participate in the process, and a lot of Democrats, women and independents who weren’t as excited would be in their jammies on election night as they were a few months ago.” ago they don’t want their rights taken away and that has been a huge factor that has changed the dynamics of the race.”

Psaki added: “I will also say, since you asked me broadly about the midterm elections, that while I think many Democrats are feeling better – as they should – there is still a long way to go here. If the elections were tomorrow, I think the House would be an uphill battle. That would be a small jump.

“The Senate is more of a tossup, but there is a different dynamic in each of these races that we have to pay very close attention to.”

Psaki is the last member of the Biden government to join the left-wing network after it hired Kamala Harris’ senior spokesperson Symone Sanders from Peacock.

Psaki’s new salary is unclear, but it could be as high as seven figures.

She was known during her White House tenure for her sharp exchanges with reporters, including Fox News’ Peter Doocy, and was criticized by correspondents in the back of the briefing room for not giving them a chance to ask more questions.

She talked about the move in her last days in the Biden administration and faced pressure from ethical organizations to be transparent about any negotiations she had with MSNBC before leaving her taxpayer-funded job.

Michael Chamberlain, director of ethical watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust, told DailyMail.com of Psaki’s announcement in May: “We wish Ms Psaki all the best in her new role.

However, the lack of transparency and ethical concerns in her job search while serving as White House press secretary set a terrible precedent, especially for a government that touts itself as the most ethical and transparent in history. We hope for better from the White House in the future.”

Psaki tweeted in May that she was thrilled to join the Biden-friendly network and that “it has never been more important to analyze the facts and get to the bottom of what is causing the issues that matter most.” for people in this country’.

Psaki’s new show, which will debut in the first quarter of 2023, will “bring together her unique behind-the-scenes perspective and her deep experience in the highest levels of governmental and presidential politics,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.

Psaki was most recently spokesperson for the White House for the first 16 months of the Biden administration.

She previously served as White House communications director under former President Barack Obama and a spokeswoman for the State Department.

“Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign path and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the kind of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a statement.

“She is a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this important election season.”

Psaki said in her own statement that she was “excited” to join the network.

“My time in administration, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that in national political campaigns, will nourish the insight and perspective I bring in this next chapter.

“Evidence-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m excited to join the incredible MSNBC team.”

“I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s causing the problems and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

She also tweeted, “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible MSNBC family this fall. It’s never been more important to get the facts straight and get to the bottom of what’s causing the problems that matter most to the people of this country.’

In a Politico story in April, anonymous members of the White House press core said Psaki’s aptitude for her job and quick wit made it “boring” for reporters trying to squeeze a story out of her during her daily briefings.