Jen Hanlon shares how to make a tasty family dinner with less than $20 worth of groceries from Coles

Aussie mom, Jen Hanlon, has gone viral on TIkTok to share how she made a delicious corn relish pasta with under $20 worth of groceries

A frugal Australian mom amazes thousands with her delicious family meals that she makes with less than $20 worth of groceries.

Jen Hanlon has amassed a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram for her budget-friendly family meals that don’t compromise on flavor.

In her most recent video she made a pasta with corn sauce dip for just $17.20 with just seven ingredients from Coles.

Jen bought a $2 bag of spinach, a brown onion, cheddar cheese, two dips with corn sauce, 250g of bacon, a $1 bag of rigatoni pasta, and a can of corn kernels in a video that has garnered more than 1.4 million views.

In a sequel clampJen shared the recipe for the corn pasta baking dish she made at her budget grocery store.

She starts by boiling water for the pasta, cooks it al dente or one to two minutes less than the package instructions, and preheats the oven to 200C.

The money-saving mom cuts the onion and bacon into cubes and sautes them for two to three minutes in a skillet with a drizzle of olive oil.

Jen adds both the corn relish dips, spinach, cooked pasta, and corn kernels to the pan with three-quarters cup of pasta water to thin the sauce.

She adds the mix to a baking dish, sprinkles with grated cheese and bakes it in the oven for about 25 minutes.

Jen’s frugal meal impressed thousands of viewers, many of whom shared their own budget hacks.

You can add a $2 can of tuna to bake a pasta with tuna! Just in case you need more protein,’ said one mother.

“Luckily you didn’t need iceberg lettuce,” another joked.

Made tonight with a few minor tweaks. Used mushrooms instead of spinach, cream cheese, corn sauce from a jar, added chicken,” a third replied.

“You can use sour cream and corn sauce to make the dip if there isn’t one. Sooo good,’ suggested a fourth.

Previously, Jen went viral with her pork-potato pie she made for $20.39 and beef tacos for $24 and $17 slow-cooked chickpea stew.