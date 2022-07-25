Jen Hanlon shares how to make a tasty family dinner with less than $20 worth of groceries from Coles
A frugal Australian mom amazes thousands with her delicious family meals that she makes with less than $20 worth of groceries.
Jen Hanlon has amassed a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram for her budget-friendly family meals that don’t compromise on flavor.
In her most recent video she made a pasta with corn sauce dip for just $17.20 with just seven ingredients from Coles.
Jen bought a $2 bag of spinach, a brown onion, cheddar cheese, two dips with corn sauce, 250g of bacon, a $1 bag of rigatoni pasta, and a can of corn kernels in a video that has garnered more than 1.4 million views.
In a sequel clampJen shared the recipe for the corn pasta baking dish she made at her budget grocery store.
She starts by boiling water for the pasta, cooks it al dente or one to two minutes less than the package instructions, and preheats the oven to 200C.
The money-saving mom cuts the onion and bacon into cubes and sautes them for two to three minutes in a skillet with a drizzle of olive oil.
Jen adds both the corn relish dips, spinach, cooked pasta, and corn kernels to the pan with three-quarters cup of pasta water to thin the sauce.
She adds the mix to a baking dish, sprinkles with grated cheese and bakes it in the oven for about 25 minutes.
Jen’s frugal meal impressed thousands of viewers, many of whom shared their own budget hacks.
In a follow-up clip, Jen shared the corn pasta baking dish recipe she made from her low-cost grocery store
You can add a $2 can of tuna to bake a pasta with tuna! Just in case you need more protein,’ said one mother.
“Luckily you didn’t need iceberg lettuce,” another joked.
Made tonight with a few minor tweaks. Used mushrooms instead of spinach, cream cheese, corn sauce from a jar, added chicken,” a third replied.
“You can use sour cream and corn sauce to make the dip if there isn’t one. Sooo good,’ suggested a fourth.
Previously, Jen went viral with her pork-potato pie she made for $20.39 and beef tacos for $24 and $17 slow-cooked chickpea stew.
RECIPE: Jen’s Corn Relish Dip Pasta Bake That Costs Under $20
Ingredients
60 g bag of baby spinach – $2
Brown onion – 42 cents
250g block of Coles cheddar cheese – $4.40
2 x Coles corn relish dip – $2.20 each
250g Thomson’s Deli Bacon – $4
500g bag of rigatoni pasta – $1
420g can of corn kernels – $1
= $17.22 in total
Method
1. Boil water and cook your pasta 1-2 minutes shorter than the package instructions. Reserve 3/4 cup of water before draining.
2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
3. Cut onion and bacon into cubes.
4. Heat the skillet and add oil of your choice of house (recommend extra virgin olive oil).
5. Fry onion and bacon for 2-3 minutes.
6. Add both dips and mix.
7. Add corn and baby spinach and mix.
8. Add pasta water to thin the sauce.
9. Add cooked pasta and stir to combine.
10. Prepare the baking dish and add the pasta mix.
11. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.
Source: @jennnn_aaayy/Instagram