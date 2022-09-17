Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims ‘frustrated’ over Prince Andrew public appearances

Sex abuse victims from Jeffrey Epstein are reportedly “frustrated” that his longtime friend Prince Andrew has been “rehabilitated” during his public appearances following the Queen’s death last week.

The Duke of York, 62, has returned to public life during the period of mourning since his mother’s death.

But a representative for Epstein’s victims said Andrew’s appearances in honor of the Queen were “disrespectful” and “insulting” to those involved. the independent reported.

He is accused of ‘rehabilitating’ his image after the death of the Queen.

Yesterday, the Prince wore his military uniform at a wake at Westminster Hall for the Queen as she lay in state, after King Charles allowed him to wear it.

Sex abuse victims from Jeffrey Epstein are reportedly “frustrated” that his longtime friend Prince Andrew has been “rehabilitated” during his public appearances following the Queen’s death last week. Pictured is the Prince and Epstein in New York after his prison sentence in 2011

The King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood guard in silence at their mother’s coffin for ten minutes as the crowd poured by.

He also took part in the Vigil of the Princes at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, has been in public with other senior royals to watch tributes – such as at Balmoral Castle – and took part in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday along with his siblings.

The Duke of York’s performances have not been received without protest.

The Duke was dubbed a ‘sick old man’ when he passed behind his mother’s hearse on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on September 12.

Spencer Kevin, who represented nine of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, said, “For the victims involved… it’s frustrating.

The Duke of York joined his siblings in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday but was barred from the royal salute

“This is a man they see as someone who is at least disrespectful to the victims because of his friendship with a pedophile.

“And for him to be praised in public, as he does, and to be praised by the public, which is what he seeks, is insulting.

“It’s no secret that he likes to be popular. He likes his position. And I think he’s now trying to see if he can restore his public image.’

Prince Andrew was pictured in his military uniform when he arrived at Westminster Hall with his brother, Prince Edward, yesterday to attend a vigil in honor of his mother the Queen

He added that the prince should mourn his mother’s death in silence, rather than participate in the public display of mourning.

Meanwhile, Mariann Wang, another lawyer representing Epstein’s victims, said Prince Andrew’s performances were “quite scandalous.”

She said: “I can certainly say in general that it is so damaging to any trauma survivor to see an abuser or their counselors continue to reap the benefits of privilege, status and power.

“Especially because it’s almost always that privilege, that status and power that allowed those individuals to do harm in the first place.”

As a ‘Counsellor of State’, Prince Andrew could even act as a stand-in for King Charles III at royal events, although there have been calls for this to change.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were comforted by their father Prince Andrew as they watched the floral tribute for Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle

From left to right: Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence wave to the audience after watching the floral tribute for Queen Elizabeth II, as others watch, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire

The disgraced prince is eighth in the line of succession to the throne, but is entitled to the position as he is a senior royal over the age of 21.

Previously, the Duke of York had withdrawn from public life following a £12 million out-of-court settlement in March with Virginia Roberts, who accused him of sexual assault.

He did not appear on the balcony with the other members of the royal family for the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations in June.

The prince denied allegations that he assaulted Roberts when she was 17 — and while she was being trafficked by his friend Epstein.

He claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking that night.

The settlement was not an admission of liability, but the Queen’s supposedly favored son was stripped of his royal patronage and military honors.

Epstein spent nearly 13 months in prison in 2008 after being convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

But Prince Andrew continued his friendship with the perpetrator after he was released, despite many others breaking all ties with him and being infamously pictured with him in New York in 2011.

In 2019, he told the BBC that his relationship with Epstein and the opportunities he had been given were “very useful” and said he does not remember the photo featuring Virginia Roberts – now known as Virginia Giuffre – “was ever taken”.

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while in prison.