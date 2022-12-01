Jeffrey Epstein tried to lobby Bill Clinton to change US trade laws on behalf of Les Wexner

Jeffrey Epstein made his first connection to Bill Clinton by lobbying on behalf of his associate Les Wexner, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The late pedophile financier attempted to change U.S. trade laws in 1994 in an attempt to bail out Wexner’s $1.2 billion clothing company, The Limited.

But while those efforts failed, Epstein made 17 visits to the Clinton White House and forged a bond with the then president that would last more than a decade.

The purpose of those visits was unclear until newly declassified Clinton Presidential Library documents revealed that Epstein appears to have attempted to influence the drafting of US law.

Among the people Epstein visited was Robert Rubin, Clinton’s director of the National Economic Council and later his Treasury Secretary.

Letters related to Epstein’s work were placed on file by the Clinton White House marked “Jeffrey Epstein” and turned over to the National Archives.

The file was obtained by DailyMail.com through a freedom of information request.

The Limited, whose brands then included the Victoria’s Secret lingerie chain, and was owned by former Epstein employee Leslie Wexner

Clinton’s relationship with Epstein returned to the public spotlight last week after a journalist asked him about it at a rally in Texas ahead of the midterm elections.

Clinton brushed it off by saying the “evidence is clear” and walked away in a clip that went viral.

The Clinton White House Epstein File consists of three pages of faxes sent to senior White House officials in the summer of 1994, a period that coincided with the peak of Epstein’s visits to the White House.

The first is dated August 1, 1994 and belongs to Claude Fontheim, a lobbyist who worked for The Limited, whose brands include the Victoria’s Secret lingerie chain.

Fontheim objected to proposed changes introduced under the Uruguay Round of International Trade Negotiations, which was the largest trade deal in history at the time and paved the way for the creation of the World Trade Organization.

Fontheim said changing the origin laws about clothing – which determines where a garment comes from – was not done “fairly, openly and honestly” and accused the White House of “bypassing” normal procedures.

Without naming Epstein, the fax says that “The Limited has now met with a range of government officials on this matter,” noting that the meetings have been “very positive.”

But there were still some ‘substantive arguments’ that Fontheim wanted to put forward, which he explained in the letter.

The second fax was from a month earlier and was addressed to Rubin by Margaret Wigglesworth, executive director of the Coalition of Service Industries, a trade group for the service economy.

It says the proposed changes would “directly contradict fair trade policies” and “question our credibility as we pursue open markets for US exports in the future.”

Wexner claimed that the proposed changes would have cost The Limited $600 million, which would be $1.2 billion in today’s money.

Although Epstein’s lobbying initially paid off with a victory in a vote in the Senate Finance Committee, the language he opposed made it into the final bill.

The documents provide new insight into how Epstein represented Wexner, the sole client for his financial management company.

By the time Epstein started visiting the White House, Wexner had already signed a power of attorney to Epstein for everything in his life, including his finances.

White House visitor logs show that Epstein visited Rubin at the White House in February 1993 and visited the White House ten times in 1994, with Clinton adviser Mark Middleton drawing him most often.

Middleton, who was later banned from the White House for abusing his access, was found dead on an Arkansas ranch earlier this year after shooting himself at age 59.

Epstein’s efforts were part of an industry-wide effort to oppose the new trade laws, and executives from JCPenney, The Gap, and Kmart also reached out to the White House.

But Epstein’s level of access — and his subsequent friendship with Epstein — shows that this was the start of something more than just a professional relationship.

Wexner has never been criminally charged in connection with Epstein’s sex crimes and insists he was cheated on by him. He says they ended their relationship after the predator’s first arrest in 2007, on charges of recruiting a minor into prostitution

Wexner resigned from Victoria’s Secret in 2019 over the Epstein scandal

Flight logs from Epstein’s planes show that Clinton flew on the pedophile’s plane — known as the “Lolita Express” — at least 26 times after leaving office, and as many as 10 times with no Secret Service details.

The trips included a multi-stop tour of Asia in November 2003 to such destinations as Russia, Oslo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing, the logs show.

In 2002, Clinton took a trip to Africa aboard Epstein’s plane with disgraced actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker.

Photos previously published by DailyMail.com showed Clinton receiving a massage from Chauntae Davies, one of Epstein’s victims, during the trip.

In 2010, Epstein’s “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell, was one of the guests at the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, Clinton’s daughter.

Following Epstein’s 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges — he hanged himself before trial — Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said the former president “knows nothing” of his “terrible crimes.”

Fontheim, Breaux and Wigglesworth did not return requests for comment.