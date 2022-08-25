Jeffrey Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg is found dead in his Connecticut apartment aged 77

Steven Hoffenberg, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s employees and the one-time owner of The New York Post, has died aged 77.

Police were called to his home in Hoffenberg in Derby, Connecticut, by a concerned friend yesterday. They found Hoffenberg lying on the floor of his bedroom.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, but there were no visible signs of trauma to his body, a police source said.

His body had deteriorated to such an extent that police believe he had been there for at least a week. A medical examiner now uses his dental records to identify himself.

Hoffenberg rose to fame in the 1990s with his scandal-ridden Towers Financial Corp, a company he co-owned with Epstein, and the vehicle that ripped off $460 million from 200 victims.

He spent 18 years in prison for the crimes and emerged as a changed man who befriended Epstein’s victims and joined their fight against the deceased pedophile.

In his last days, Hoffenberg lived alone in an apartment in Derby, Connecticut. DailyMail.com can reveal that it was Maria Farmer, the first woman Epstein reported to police, who called the police asking them to check Hoffenberg.

She says he was diagnosed with Omicron a month ago and was struggling to recover.

Jeffrey Epstein’s co-worker Steven Hoffenberg has died aged 77 in his Connecticut apartment, DailyMail.com has revealed. The disgraced financier ran a Ponzi scheme with Epstein in the early 1990s and spent 18 years in prison

Hoffenberg in 1996, when he tried to buy The New York Post

“Hoff was one of my dearest friends on earth, more like a father than my own father ever was to me. He lived in kindness, always giving what little he had, never asking for anything.

“This man was incredible and a dear friend to Epstein survivors…as he was,” Maria told DailyMail.com after his death.

A formal identification is expected in the coming days and will be announced via the Derby Police Facebook page.

Jeffrey Epstein in 1995, when Hoffenberg pleaded guilty to the Ponzi scheme he maintained was Epstein’s mastermind

Hoffenberg is a colorful New York City character best known for his efforts to “save” The New York Post from bankruptcy in the early 1990s and for his fateful partnership with Epstein.

Speaking of walking in the same circles as Trump in the past, he told The Washington Post in 2019, “Donald’s crowd was my crowd, you know?”

He once rented an entire floor of Trump Tower, flew private jets and was a fixture on the New York social scene.

In 1993, we invested millions in the swinging Post to keep it from shuttering. The newspaper was sold to him in desperation by Peter Kalikow, another millionaire and a fixture on the New York social scene, who drove it into decline and financial ruin.

In March 1993, after being in charge for just three months, he was pushed out by Abraham Hirschfeld, whom he had pocketed when the SEC froze its own assets during a fraud investigation.

Epstein has never been charged, but reportedly made millions.

In 2019, Hoffenberg told The Washington Post that it was Epstein who masterminded the plan for which he spent years in prison.

This man was incredible and a dear friend to Epstein survivors Maria Farmer, Epstein Victim

“I thought Jeffrey was the best crook on two feet. Talent, charisma, genius, criminal mastermind. We had something that could make us a lot of money.

“We called it Ponzi,” he said, calling Epstein the “architect” of the scam. He hired Epstein in 1987 and paid him $25,000 a month.

The Ponzi scheme was part of an attempt by Hoffenberg to buy the airline Pan Am; Hoffenberg acquired two life and health insurance companies, whose accounts he stole to support his books.

The airline’s bid failed, but he continued to steal money from the insurance companies’ accounts, stealing money from people who believed they had medical and life insurance when they needed it.

Hoffenberg wrote checks for his daughter’s tuition and also paid for a private plane with company money.

They then expanded the fraud to sell bonds that promised high returns that never materialized.

‘I call it a turnover. You pick up a dollar here, you pay a dollar there. Epstein was brilliant at this,” he said in his 2019 interview.

In 1988, he gave Epstein a $2 million loan that was never repaid.

In 1995, he pleaded guilty to defrauding investors for $420 million and went to prison for 18 years. During his captivity, he relied on his faith.

They had bought bonds from his company, Hoffenberg’s Towers Financial Corp, which Epstein worked for.