Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of The Boys

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the supernatural to The Boys.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the 56-year-old actor had signed on as a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series.

The track reunites him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, 48, and former co-star Jensen Ackles, 44.

Supernatural connection: Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins the cast of The Boys for season four. The track will reunite him with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, 44, and showmaker Eric Kripkey, 48; seen in 2019

Jeffrey played the demon-hunting father of Jensen and co-star Jared Padalecki, 40, on the CW series which ran from 2005-2020.

Details about the Fall star’s role in The Boys, which focuses on a group of vigilantes trying to take down corrupt superheroes, have yet to be revealed.

“Can’t tell you how excited I am,” the excited actor tweeted after the announcement went live. Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schemes. Not an easy task. SO DAMN SAVED!!’

New role: The Fall actor played Jensen’s demon-slaying father and co-star Jared Padalecki,40 in Supernatural during the 2005-2020 show

The Boys: Season Three of the action drama about a group of vigilantes trying to take down corrupt superheroes is currently streaming on Prime Video

Season three of the action/crime drama is currently streaming and production for season four is underway, as illustrated by a photo posted on star Karl Urban’s Instagram Thursday with fellow cast members Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara.

The New Zealand resident wrote: ‘…and so @theboys Season 4 starts shooting NOW!’

Jeffrey is currently starring in the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead.

Season four: The Boys star Karl Urban shared a behind-the-scenes photo with cast members Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara on Thursday to announce that season four was kicking off

He has also signed on to reprise his role as Negan Smith in the miniseries, Isle of the Dead.

The 6’0″ actor is married to actress Hilarie Burton, 40.

They are the parents of George Virginia, four, and Augustus, 12. Gus joins the family business. He portrayed a walker in the episode “Out of the Ashes” of season 11 of The Walking Dead.