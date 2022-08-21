Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan reprise their roles in Walking Dead spin off: Isle Of The Dead

<!–

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan were back on the hunt for zombies when they were portrayed in their roles in The Walking Dead spin-off: Isle Of The Dead.

Morgan, 56, who stars as the redeemed villain Negan in the post-apocalyptic series, and Cohan, 40, who plays widow Maggie, were both dressed in leather while on set.

Isle of the Dead is set in Manhattan, but is filmed in the slums of New Jersey. Shooting for the series started in July 2022.

On set, Cohan was spotted holding an orange firearm and wearing a burgundy leather jacket and black gloves.

The actress wore her shoulder-length dark brown locks behind her ears and saw a beaming smile during filming.

Meanwhile, the handsome actor sported an all-black look and a silver and peppery beard.

Isle of the Dead follows Negan and Maggie on their way to Meridian, the town where Maggie lived after the apocalypse began.

Eli Jorné, who wrote several seasons for The Walking Dead and also served as a co-executive producer, will be the showrunner of the new program.

Dan McDermott, who serves as the president of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, shared: Deadline how excited the network was about the upcoming show.

“This is a big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” McDermott told the outlet.

“Not only does it add another compelling series to this collection, it expands our story around two unforgettable characters that fans have come to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey.

“It also allows us to explore a corner of this universe on Manhattan Island, with an iconic skyline that takes on a whole new meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

The announcement of the new show came during the final season of The Walking Dead.

Isle of the Dead is just the latest in a series of spin-off series based on The Walking Dead coming soon.

A new anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead will be released later this year. It revolves around new characters and characters who previously appeared in The Walking Dead.

The cast will include stars such as Newsroom actress Olivia Munn, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez and The Boys actor Jessie T. Usher.

Fear the Walking Dead has recently been renewed for an eighth season, while a series starring Norman Reedus is currently in development. Reedus played Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead.

Main characters Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira also return for a spin-off of The Walking Dead.

The pair will reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne Grimes for the AMC+ series in 2023, which will replace the Rick Grimes films announced when Lincoln left the show in 2018.