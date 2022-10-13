WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jeffrey Dahmer's seventeen REAL victims

Australia
By Jacky

Jeffrey Dahmer’s 17 REAL Victims: What Really Happened to the Husbands, Sons and Fathers Whose Horrific Torture, Murder and Mutilation by Cannibal Killer Dramatized in Hit Netflix Series

By Jordan Sayward For Mailonline

Published: 10:58, 13 October 2022 | Up to date: 11:09, 13 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

These are the 17 real victims whose tragic fate at the hands of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is dramatized in the popular Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story.

The show tells in gruesome detail how the Milwaukee killer subjected his victims to horrific torture in an attempt to turn them into ‘zombies’ – and resorted to cannibalism.

Some of their relatives have hit out at the show to twist their loved ones’ stories and glamorize his crimes.

Here, the 17 beloved husbands, sons and fathers who had their lives cut short by Dahmer are remembered.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More