Jeffrey Dahmer's seventeen REAL victims

These are the 17 real victims whose tragic fate at the hands of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is dramatized in the popular Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story.

The show tells in gruesome detail how the Milwaukee killer subjected his victims to horrific torture in an attempt to turn them into ‘zombies’ – and resorted to cannibalism.

Some of their relatives have hit out at the show to twist their loved ones’ stories and glamorize his crimes.

Here, the 17 beloved husbands, sons and fathers who had their lives cut short by Dahmer are remembered.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT