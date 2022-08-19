Jeff Lewis recalls terrifying robbery which occurred in his LA neighborhood

Jeff Lewis opened up about the scene in his neighborhood after a woman was allegedly robbed on the street of his Los Angeles home in broad daylight.

Lewis’ neighbor, a 71-year-old woman near Beverly Grove, was tied up at her home Wednesday afternoon, robbed and beaten with a gun. Fox 11 reports, citing authorities.

The Bravo star, 52, recalled being home at the time of the invasion and revealed why he refused to hand over surveillance footage from his backyard for fear that detectives would see him naked in the videos.

‘Suddenly, cop cars, helicopters, everything’: Jeff Lewis candid about the terrifying home invasion that took place across the street from his Los Angeles home in broad daylight

‘The funny thing is that we were home at the time. We were at the office. And all of a sudden, police cars, helicopters, everything,” Jeff said on his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Liveon Thursday.

‘What I don’t understand – and she’s a nice lady, I’ve talked to her several times – maybe I saw her with a little gold Rolex on her or whatever, but I wondered why they pointed it at them?

‘Because there are many beautiful houses in [my] neighborhood, but that house is rather modest. So I was like, “Why are they targeting them?” But they do have five expensive cars.’

However, when authorities asked him to hand over surveillance footage from his backyard to get more information about the robbery, Jeff refused to do so.

‘I don’t always wear clothes there’: However, when authorities asked him to hand over surveillance footage from his backyard to get more information about the robbery, Jeff refused to do so

The Flipping Out star revealed that he doesn’t “always wear clothes” in the backyard and likes to go in the pool and “sex it up” when his five-year-old daughter Monroe isn’t home.

“Our house is almost across the street, so they started knocking on all the doors and they wanted to see our cameras… I looked at our camera and I can’t see the street beyond the wall and the hedges and the gates, so I’m like, this won’t do them any favors because they can’t see the house from the street,” he said.

“But they did come to the house three times. They said, “Look, we want to look at these images in case there are shadows or something like that.”‘

‘I didn’t cooperate’: Lewis, pictured in May 2022, revealed he had not handed over his surveillance footage for fear the video would contain footage of him naked

He later said he told authorities: “I said, ‘My AV cabinet is downstairs and I don’t really want you to go through it. Because, to be honest, one of these cameras is looking at the backyard and I’m not carrying it. always clothes there.”

“Like, if Monroe isn’t home, we might go in the pool and have sex. Sometimes I’m so drunk I don’t remember what happened… There could be nine people as far as I know,” he admitted. “So I said, ‘You know, I’m just worried about giving the DVR to the detective. I’m on TV.”

“So I didn’t hand in the DVR… I didn’t cooperate,” he concluded.

He said his neighbor was now “just bruised, a little bruised” and according to Lewis had no broken bones or stitches.

On the mend: He said his neighbor was now “just bruised, a little bruised” and according to Lewis she hadn’t broken any bones or got stitches; pictured June 2022

Dillon Anthony Klincke has been named as a suspect and has since been arrested, according to Peopleciting the LAPD.

According to a statement from the LAPD: “On August 17, 2022, around 2:26 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a residence on the 6600 block of West 5th Street.

Once at the scene, the suspected gun whipped the victim and demanded access to a safe containing a large amount of expensive jewelry. The suspect gained access to the safe, removed the jewelry and fled the location with the victim’s belongings.

The victim suffered bruises and cuts as a result of the collision by the suspect. She was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and released at the scene.”

An investigation into the case is in its early stages.