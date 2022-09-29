Jeff Kennett reveals he was ‘horrified’ to learn of contents of Hawthorn report

When Hawthorn Football Club selects young men and women for our playlists, we do it because they have demonstrated skills that will increase the club’s chances of success, or because we recognize potential talent and character that we believe we can help to develop into premiership players for us.

We do not select players based on race, color or religion.

Once on our list, they are all equally important to us, and we spend a lot of time developing their football skills, encouraging them to study and acquire skills for life after football. During the trip, we had a number of First Nations players wear brown and gold.

Chance Bateman was our first First Nations player to play 100 games for our club. Shaun Burgoyne recently ended his career with us after playing over 400 AFL games.

Lance Franklin has now kicked 1,000 goals with us and Sydney.

Cyril Rioli can turn a quarter and electrify us all.

As well as Mark Williams, Brad Hill and others who have all made a significant impact over the years.

Today Jarman Impey, Chad Wingard, Tyler Brockman, Kaitlyn Ashmore and Janet Baird wear our colors.

We recently decided to do some work among our former and current First Nations players and staff to learn more about their experience at the club and find out if they needed further support in their post-football lives .

We commissioned Phil Egan and his firm of Binmada to speak with our past and present First Nations players and staff, recognizing that First Nations people would feel more comfortable sharing their story with other First Nations- to tell people. We were also asked, and committed, to keep the assessment and any comments made by the interviewees confidential. Importantly, many participated on that basis.

When the club received the final report, it would be an understatement to say we were shocked by the stories recorded by three of our former players and their partners. If the allegations were true, these individuals and their families would have been subjected to appalling and unacceptable behavior.

The assessment was never intended to be forensic. We wanted to hear from our past and present First Nations players about their experiences at Hawthorn and their current well-being.

The council met to consider the final assessment and, due to the seriousness of the content, decided to notify senior AFL officials about the stories included in the assessment. The board of directors further decided that the review should be given to the AFL’s integrity unit, as required under the club’s AFL license, and because it was an important recommendation of the review. We also felt that as a club we didn’t have the staff or skills to take things further.

After we submitted the review to the AFL, we were told that certain relatives of those who told their story had also been interviewed by an ABC journalist.

Their story was published by the ABC shortly after.

The stories themselves are so heartbreaking to read.

We had just begun a process with the AFL to address the issues raised by the three families.

The ABC story, and the coverage since, publicly named a number of individuals who had mentioned the three families in their stories to Mr. Egan and the ABC. This denied the said individuals their ability to respond to those allegations in an appropriate and fair manner consistent with AFL rules.

All those mentioned in the ABC story have laid down their positions until a solution is found.

In light of the allegations and the failure of procedural fairness to others, the AFL has launched an investigation of four people to investigate the allegations and ultimately establish the truth. The details of the form, the form and the personnel who will lead the investigation will be released by the AFL in the coming days.

Last night, the club requested a meeting with the AFL and its counsel, and that meeting took place today.

Our primary concern is, of course, the well-being of the families who have made the claims and we are committed to working with them. We are also concerned about the individuals and families mentioned publicly.

All families suffer for different reasons.

A solution must be found quickly and all parties must be prepared to work towards a solution, because failure to do so will have major consequences for all concerned.

Those hurt by alleged past actions should be given their right to natural justice, and the club can continue to learn and grow in this important space.

As a club, we make no apologies for asking our past and present First Nations players and staff about their past and present experiences. Doing this is good practice and will assist in our efforts to provide a safe and nurturing environment for every member of our community.

Hopefully, all parties will agree to cooperate with the AFL investigation to bring this matter to a conclusion. We at the club do not intend to make any ongoing comment on this matter and will let the AFL investigation do its job.

That said, we will help in any way we can.