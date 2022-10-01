Jeff Kennett claims Hawthorn are NOT in the midst of a crisis

Outgoing Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett hopes there can be a resolution to the AFL club’s report of incendiary racism before the end of the year.

Speaking at the club’s best and fairest awards night, Kennett said the club is not in crisis and has described the problem as a ‘bump along the motorway’.

But he told the crowd he was ‘somewhat stunned – and worse’ when he read the draft report of the club’s inquiry into the experiences of Indigenous players and their partners while at Hawthorn.

The report was handed to the AFL, which will set up a four-person panel to look into the allegations.

The racism claims were revealed last week, with four-time Hawks premiership coach Alastair Clarkson, his then-assistant Chris Fagan and former Hawthorn welfare chief Jason Burt named in an ABC report detailing historic allegations by some Indigenous Hawthorn players.

Clarkson, now at North Melbourne, and Fagan have stepped down from their coaching duties and both deny any wrongdoing.

“I don’t consider this to be a crisis,” Kennett said.

‘Hawthorn values ​​our employees … equally and we are always trying to improve the support and service we provide to our employees.

‘When I read the draft report … I was somewhat astonished – and even worse.

‘It was not a good read. I hope that this matter can be resolved quickly by all parties involved.’

Kennett said the people interviewed for the report had requested confidentiality and Hawthorn respected that.

“Unfortunately they made a decision to speak to the press … they named people with whom they had very real problems,” he said.

‘It was unfair to them (humans) so therefore we have to get it fixed.

‘I don’t see this as a crisis – I know this club, I know its history and I know its strength.

‘We will deal with this and help in any way we can.’

Kennett also said the issues were historic and urged all Hawthorn staff to tell the club at the time if they believe inappropriate behavior has occurred.

“The only thing the survey showed was that we now have a safe cultural workplace. So those are questions of the past,’ he said.

He hopes there can be some form of mediation so that any problems can be resolved quickly.

“It can be resolved before the end of the year so people can get on with their lives,” he said.

‘We will never, ever apologize for doing what is necessary to put the welfare of our employees first.

‘This has come as a shock. Something good will come of it.’

At the end of his speech, Kennett again insisted that the Hawks would ‘overcome’ the problem.

“Think of this as a bump in the highway, but … it’s an important bump and it needs to be handled professionally,” he said.

‘I will not accept that as a club we cannot overcome this latest problem.

‘We have the people, we have the desire and we have the indelible ingredient which is togetherness.’