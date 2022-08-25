Jeff Bridges enjoys a day at the beach in Santa Barbara

Beloved Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges is still living his best life after beating cancer, enjoying a day at the beach in his hometown of Santa Barbara.

The Oscar winner, 72, was featured Monday afternoon during the final days of summer, in exclusive DailyMail.com photos.

Bridges splashed around into the ocean and kicked alone for a while before being joined by his wife of 45, Susan Geston, and their dog Monty.

He wore simple black swimming trunks and dark sunglasses and let go of his long locks.

He could be seen lying on the sand between dips and also relaxing in a beach chair reading a book.

Beach day! Legendary actor Jeff Bridges treated himself to a relaxing day at the beach in his hometown of Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon

The Hollywood star, 72, was seen taking a dip in the ocean and catching some rays of the sun himself, before finally being joined by his wife

A few months ago, Bridges admitted he was grateful to be alive after overcoming a battle with cancer

The Crazy Heart star enjoyed the sun on the sand in between dips

After a few hours, the movie star made his way to a nearby hiking trail wearing a robe and straw hat, also holding a walking stick to keep him steady.

It’s a rare public sighting of the iconic actor, whose catalog of hits includes The Fisher King, True Grit, The Last Picture Show and Crazy Heart, for which he won an Academy Award in 2020. But he is perhaps best known for his role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski.

More recently, he has received critical acclaim for his role in the new FX drama thriller series, The Old Man, in which he stars as a CIA defector on the run.

In May, Bridges confided that he was grateful he was alive after surviving non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy to treat a giant tumor found in his stomach.

The actor, who revealed his diagnosis in October 2020, also contracted Covid-19 while still undergoing chemo in January 2021, before vaccines were widely available.

Recounting the trauma in an interview in May with People Bridges magazine said, “I had no defense. That’s what chemo does – it takes away your entire immune system.

“I had nothing to fight against. My cancer looked like nothing because of Covid.’

Five months in the hospital followed, with the actor revealing that he was “pretty close to death.”

It’s a rare public sighting of the iconic actor, who survived non-Hodgkins lymphoma last year after months of chemotherapy treatment

Wife Susan Geston and the couple’s dog, Monty, later joined Bridges for some fun in the sun

After a refreshing swim, Bridges put down a beach towel and dried himself in the sun

Susan kept cool in a baby blue tunic and straw hat as she relaxed on the beach

Between dips, the movie star leaned in his beach chair under an umbrella with a good book

He added: “The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you have to fight. You don’t fight.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I danced with my mortality.’

But eventually his strength returned and he is now in remission.

In September, he announced that the ‘9×12 mass’ had shrunk to the ‘size of a marble’.

Summing up how grateful he feels now, he added: “Who would say, ‘I’d like some cancer and give me a dose of Covid?’

“But my ability to receive and give all the love just grew. Everything had turned up in the most beautiful way.’

Bridges has been married to his wife Susan since 1977, after meeting her at a ranch where she worked as a waitress while he was filming Rancho Deluxe.

The couple have three daughters, Isabelle, Jessica and Hayley, and a granddaughter.

After a few hours he walked to a walkway wearing a robe and straw hat, also holding a walking stick to keep him steady.

Jeff has been happily married to his wife, film producer Susan Geston, since 1977, and they have three daughters, Hayley, Isabelle and Jessica (pictured with son-in-law Brandon Boesch in 2011)

Bridges has been hailed for his role in the new FX drama thriller series Old Man, in which he stars as a CIA defector on the run. He is pictured above during the show’s premiere in June

Bridges took on the role of father to the bride last August when he walked youngest daughter Hayley down the aisle at a romantic wedding in California’s Santa Ynez Valley in the province of Santa Barbara.

Last month’s issue published photos of the wedding for the first time brides magazine, where the proud father looked neat in a navy suit, white shirt and light blue tie.

The award-winning actor kept the happy couple out of the limelight, but did raise a glass to his daughter and new son-in-law as he greeted guests at the reception, the magazine said.

“My father delivered a welcome speech and pointed out a quality of Justin that I also mentioned in my vows,” Hayley recalled, “that children and dogs love him. I believe this is an example of his great energy.’