Jeff Bridges confesses he was at ‘death’s door’ while battling cancer and COVID-19 at the same time

US
By Jacky
Jeff Bridges talks about his recent fight for life, battling both COVID-19 and cancer at the same time.

And what made matters extremely dire was that he had to undergo chemotherapy treatments while the coronavirus was wreaking havoc on his immune system.

‘The chemo is destroying your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight against it,’ the Crazy Heart star, 72, revealed to e! News, before confessing, “I just really stood there at the door of death a few times.”

Survival story: Jeff Bridges, 72, talks about his recent health battles that the actor revealed was on 'death door'
Survival story: Jeff Bridges, 72, talks about his recent health battles that the actor revealed was on 'death door'

Survival story: Jeff Bridges, 72, talks about his recent health battles that the actor revealed was on ‘death door’

The Academy Award-winning actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2020. While most people with NHL survive for at least 5 years after a diagnosis, older people like Bridges are more likely to die from the condition, according to Medical news today.

Other factors that affect a person’s outlook include the stage and spread of the cancer.

Initially, the acclaimed actor was informed by doctors that his chemo treatments were working, but then he tested positive for COVID-19 in early 2021, a time before vaccines and boosters became available.

Scary situation: The Big Lebowski star revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; he is depicted in the classic 1998 film The Big Lebowski
Scary situation: The Big Lebowski star revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; he is depicted in the classic 1998 film The Big Lebowski

Scary situation: The Big Lebowski star revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; he is depicted in the classic 1998 film The Big Lebowski

Making a difference: After four months in the hospital, Bridges recovered and now focuses on staying healthy and raising awareness by telling his story of survival through the Up The Antibodies campaign
Making a difference: After four months in the hospital, Bridges recovered and now focuses on staying healthy and raising awareness by telling his story of survival through the Up The Antibodies campaign

Making a difference: After four months in the hospital, Bridges recovered and now focuses on staying healthy and raising awareness by telling his story of survival through the Up The Antibodies campaign

Awareness: The National PSA, Bridges is seen walking through a field telling his survival story: I missed a lot of things while I was gone,
Awareness: The National PSA, Bridges is seen walking through a field telling his survival story: I missed a lot of things while I was gone,

Awareness: The National PSA, Bridges is seen walking through a field telling his survival story: I missed a lot of things while I was gone,” he begins

PSA: The musician and actor looks reflective at the start of the PD+SA
PSA: The musician and actor looks reflective at the start of the PD+SA
PSA: As the video progresses, Bridges is more concerned about the state of life at the time of his health problems
PSA: As the video progresses, Bridges is more concerned about the state of life at the time of his health problems

PSA: Oscar-winning actor adds 'cancer, chemo, covid…that kind of road'

Thins got so bad for Bridges that he ended up being hospitalized for over four months.

During that time, his thoughts raced through whether he would ever be able to work again, or be able to walk his daughter Haley, 36, down the aisle at her wedding.

“I remember the doctors saying to me, ‘Jeff, you have to fight,'” he recalled a time when things went from bad to worse. “I had no idea what they were talking about. I thought, “Man, I’m in surrender mode here.” With a great medical team, great trainers and my family, everyone brought me back.”

By September 2021, The Big Lebowski actor took to a blog, admitting that his experience with cancer and treatments was a “piece of cake” compared to being sick with the coronavirus.

Heartwarming: Bridges carries a guitar and admits he 'definitely missed my family' as he struggled with his health during chemo treatments
Heartwarming: Bridges carries a guitar and admits he 'definitely missed my family' as he struggled with his health during chemo treatments

Heartwarming: Bridges carries a guitar and admits he ‘definitely missed my family’ as he struggled with his health during chemo treatments

Heartbreak: The actor also revealed that he missed his friends
Heartbreak: The actor also revealed that he missed his friends
Heartbreak: Bridges also missed 'making a movie'
Heartbreak: Bridges also missed 'making a movie'

In the face of death’s door: Bridges further shared: ‘I missed my friend and making movies’

Heartbreaking: The Crazy Heart star pulled his heart out when he shared: 'I love bein' alive man' in the national PSA
Heartbreaking: The Crazy Heart star pulled his heart out when he shared: 'I love bein' alive man' in the national PSA

Heartbreaking: The Crazy Heart star pulled his heart out when he shared: ‘I love bein’ alive man’ in the national PSA

With a 45-year-old wife, Susan Geston, three daughters and three grandchildren, Bridges has a lot to live for. He has since been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and now focuses on staying healthy and raising awareness by telling his survival story.

One way the musician and actor make a difference is by working together with AstraZeneca since the launch of Up The Antibodies, a campaign urging immunocompromised people to increase their antibodies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Much of the world is trying to move forward and put COVID-19 behind it, but people with compromised immune systems can’t yet,” Bridges said in a statement.

“While the option to increase my antibodies to protect against COVID-19 didn’t exist when I was undergoing cancer treatment, it is now,” Bridged said after consulting doctors. ‘As soon as I could, I increased my antibodies. And now I feel more confident doing the things I love again.”

There's hope: Bridges then urged people to 'raise your antibodies'
There's hope: Bridges then urged people to 'raise your antibodies'

There’s hope: Bridges then urged people to ‘raise your antibodies’

Take action: Bridges sequel: Because when you run out of antibodies....
Take action: Bridges sequel: Because when you run out of antibodies....
The end result: ... you can do what you love again'
The end result: ... you can do what you love again'

The goal: The campaign says ‘when you raise your antibodies, you can get back to what you love’

Take action: The UpThe Antibodies campaign urges people to talk to their doctors about COVID-19 prevention options, including a long-acting monoclonal antibody
Take action: The UpThe Antibodies campaign urges people to talk to their doctors about COVID-19 prevention options, including a long-acting monoclonal antibody

Take action: The UpThe Antibodies campaign urges people to talk to their doctors about COVID-19 prevention options, including a long-acting monoclonal antibody

As part of his work with the Up The Antibodies campaign, the American Heart star shot a new national PSA, where he tells his story.

The clip opens with Bridges carrying an acoustic guitar as she walks through a field.

“I missed a lot of things while I was away,” he says, “you know cancer, chemo, covid, that kind of road.”

Looking reflectively as he stares at the sky, he gets personal and deep: ‘I definitely missed my family, being with them. I missed my friends, making movies.’

Just as he begins to strum the guitar, he closes his eyes, looks up at the sky again and confesses, “I love being alive, man. And I lost almost everything. My immune system was totally destroyed, luckily you don’t have to wait for the worst. You can raise your antibodies before Covid knocks on your door.’

With a beaming smile, Bridges turns to the camera at the end of the video and adds, “Because when you run out of antibodies, well, you can go back to doing what you love.”

And another positive note: Bridges’ cancer remains in remission, and he even walked down the aisle with his daughter at her wedding.

Sunny outlook: Bridges' non-Hodgkin's lymphoma remains in remission
Sunny outlook: Bridges' non-Hodgkin's lymphoma remains in remission

Sunny outlook: Bridges’ non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma remains in remission

