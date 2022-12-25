Jeff Brazier shares cryptic post after breakup with wife Kate Dwyer before taking a dip with sons

Jeff Brazier took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a cryptic post about “what could have been” following his recent split from wife Kate Dwyer.

The TV presenter, 43, announced that he would divorce his PR director wife Kate, 32, after nine years together.

While thinking about the breakup, he enjoyed an early morning swim in the chilly ocean with his sons Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, who he shared with the late Jade Goody, during their festive adventure holiday.

He shared a silhouetted photo of his two children and wrote, “To everyone today who is thinking primarily of what could have been or who should have been with you, we are thinking of you and you are far from alone.”

Later in the day, he wished his 302,000 followers a ‘Happy-Camper-Christmas’ as EastEnders actor Bobby, model Freddie and Jeff all enjoyed a spot of swimming.

Braving the cold in skimpy swimming trunks, the trio dove into the waves before scrambling back onto the shingle beach.

Jeff shared a video of them all enjoying the outing and posing in front of their white camper.

It comes after the broadcaster revealed the unconventional way he spends Christmas with his sons, as they go on an adventure together.

On Saturday, Jeff posted a photo of himself with Bobby and Freddie, with the trio wrapped up warm as they enjoyed the outdoors in the chilly December weather.

He also posed a photo of the motorhome they were staying in, writing, “The boys and I have been out and about reminiscing in the motorhome this week!

‘Not a conventional Christmas, but we chose to go on an adventure.

‘We started at Seven Sisters in Sussex, had lunch at The Perch cafe in Eastbourne after visiting @davidlloyduk for a workout and shower.

‘We then worked to Bexhill-on-Sea and had a great meal at Farm Yard in St Leonard’s.

‘Then we stopped overnight in Westgate-on-Sea, had a lovely day in Margate, swapped Kent for Sussex and this picture was taken first thing this morning in one of my favorite places, Orford.

‘Two happy young men, lots of sea air and lots of good food! Camper seems to be a good choice so far.’

Earlier this week, Jeff announced that he had split from wife Kate earlier this year, with the couple opting to keep the breakup quiet as of now.

The pair reportedly ended their relationship after Kate reportedly told friends she “didn’t want to be a housewife.”

A source told The sun : ‘Jeff is a domestic bird and loves spiritualism. Kate doesn’t want to be the stay-at-home kind of woman, she likes to go out and be social.

“Over time it became clear that they had grown apart.”

The TV star – who has put his £1.2million mansion on the market since the split – married Kate in 2018 and shared that he’s ‘honestly never felt loneliness like this’ since splitting with her this year went.