Jeff Bezos helps parents snap up six-bedroom waterfront mansion in Florida’s Coral Gables for $36m

Jeff Bezos helped his parents buy a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom waterfront mega mansion in Florida’s Coral Gables in Miami for $36 million.

And Mike and Jackie Bezos are also looking at the property next door for a cool $40 million.

The multi-billionaire Amazon founder – infamous for forcing his warehouse workers to pee in plastic bottles – generously helped the parents who raised him make the $74 million mega purchase, the NY Post report.

The deal went through around the same time that Bezos, 58, was seen yesterday walking through the high-end Mayfair area of ​​London, hand-in-hand with his TV personality girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52.

Earlier this week, he had enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace before dinner at a private club with Tom Cruise.

Its new 12,000-square-foot luxury estate on its parents’ waterfront with ocean access has been described as a 2021 Masterpiece and one of only two in the gated community – with the other thought that it will soon also be Mike’s property. and Jackie will be.

Although the property next door is not currently for sale, this suggests that Bezos may have to use all his charm and financial might to convince the current residents to part with their home.

Jeff Bezos (center) helped his parents, Jackie Bezos and Mike Bezos, build a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mega-townhouse on the water in Florida’s Coral Gables in Miami for $36 million.

The new 12,000-square-foot waterfront luxury estate with ocean access is described as a ‘2021 masterpiece’ and one of only two in the gated community.

The property was purchased by a Delaware company associated with Bezos’ parents using a $5 million loan from the Bank of America.

Forgotten Fountain LLC shares an address with the Bezos Family Foundation on Mercer Island in Washington, which has been run for 25 years by Mike and Jackie Bezos, Jeff’s mother and stepfather, respectively.

The mansion was previously owned by Raul Calvoz and Raquel Cordon, the former CEO of PetsMD, who bought it in 2018 for $8.5 million and then undertook a complete gut renovation.

A revamp that could explain the quadrupling of the property’s value in just four years.

Set on almost 2 acres, the estate offers 60 meters of water views, covered terraces, second floor terraces and a large swimming pool with a fully equipped kitchen and dining area with BBQ.

Inside the mansion, the cook Bezos’ parents hire will be delighted to find an ‘epicurean dream’ chef’s kitchen with a gas hob, center island, food warmer, double ovens and a large window overlooking the pool and waterway .

Set on almost 2 acres, the estate offers 60 meters of water views, covered terraces, second floor terraces and a large swimming pool with a fully equipped kitchen and dining area with BBQ.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took his TV personality girlfriend Lauren Sanchez out to dinner with Family at London’s Wolesley

And on quiet winter weekends, the over-80s can enjoy the gym and indoor climbing wall, then settle down in the wine cellar or tour the nine-car garage.

While a helping hand from their successful son might have been welcome, Mike and Jackie Bezos were thought to be independently wealthy already and might be able to afford it after all.

Aside from the wealth generated by Mike’s career in the oil industry, the couple also made a $250,000 investment in their son’s trillion dollar company in the 1990s.

The home was originally listed for $25.8 million in 2020, so it appears Douglas Elliman’s real estate agent Lourdes Alatriste, who represented both the buyer and seller, struck a shrewd deal between her clients.

Meanwhile, the transaction on the adjacent home, which was last sold in 2019 for $14 million, is expected to close soon for $40 million. That home spans over 8,700 square feet and consists of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Jeff Bezos’ biological father, Ted Jorgensen. Bezos was raised by his adopted stepfather, Miguel ‘Mike’ Bezos

Jeff Bezos, the third richest man in the world after Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of more than $140 billion, according to Forbes, has amassed a decent real estate portfolio over the years.

The former Amazon CEO — who stepped down in February 2021 — directly or indirectly owns multimillion-dollar homes in New York, Washington DC, LA, Beverly Hills, Texas, Seattle and now Florida.

There were even rumors that he was trying to buy his parents a home in Maui, Hawaii.

Bezos founded the space company Blue Origin in 2000. It was another worthwhile investment, as in 2020 the company sent its billionaire founder into space at a height of 61 miles on the New Shepard spacecraft.

Jacklyn was born in 1957 when she was only 17 and still in school.

Jackie divorced Bezos’ father, Ted, in 1965 and married Miguel “Mike” Bezos shortly after.

Mike agreed to adopt Jeff and raised him when he was four years old.

Mike came from a Cuban immigrant family and worked as an engineer for Exxon when he moved to the US.

The $245,573 she lent him, in the form of an investment in his new company Amazon in 1995, was considered not only a huge sum, but a huge risk as people were still skeptical about the Internet.

But the gamble paid off, as their son is now a multi-billionaire and the proud parents own a new mansion in Miami.