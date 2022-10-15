Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look loved-up during romantic city break in Rome

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez looked like a beloved couple as they left their hotel in Rome, Italy on Saturday to visit the Colosseum.

The pair were seen walking hand in hand with their bodyguards following closely.

Television personality Lauren, 52, who rose to fame in the US as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, wore a flowing black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Lauren’s stylish black dress was perfect for the warm afternoon weather as she enjoyed the outing with her beautiful Jeff.

She wore comfortable white sneakers and shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses.

Amazon boss Jeff, 58, chose a blue shirt that he left open at the collar as the businessman rolled up his sleeves.

He wore dark blue jeans and a pair of off-white shoes on his feet.

It’s unclear when exactly the world’s second-richest man Jeff – with an estimated wealth of £123 billion – and Lauren first got together, but their affair was revealed by US publication the National Enquirer in January 2019.

Shortly after, the entrepreneur and investor separated from his wife of more than 25 years and the mother of his four children, MacKenzie Scott, 52.

Lauren was also married when her relationship with Bezos was revealed. Her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, 57, was reportedly the one who introduced her to Bezos in the first place.

Jeff and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in April 2019 – the same month Lauren and Patrick ended their marriage.

Lauren shares two children with Patrick, a son, Evan Whitesell, 16, and a daughter, Eleanor Whitesell, 14. She also has an older son, Nikko Gonzalez, 21, with her ex-boyfriend, retired NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

She and Jeff made their first public appearance together in May 2019, before heading to St. Barts for the holidays. Months later, they made their red carpet debut in January 2020.

The couple have traveled the world together for the past three years, and he had her full support when he flew into space on his company’s rocket in June 2021.