Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez show off their plump puckers during vacation in Miami

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were seen enjoying a Florida vacation in Miami just days after it was reported that his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, had filed for divorce from her second husband, after one year of marriage.

The former Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend-of-three-years, 52, seemed in good spirits as they stepped out wearing casual clothes on Friday evening.

Sanchez left little to imagination during the outing, as she donned flowing coral colored dress which came to just above her knees, showcasing her long legs.

She paired the look with pink handbag and dark Aviator sunglasses. Bezos, for his part, looked dapper in a pair of pale blue jeans a white polo shirt and blue baseball cap.

The couple headed to a restaurant on 8th Street called Cafe La Trova with friends and family.

The venue is a popular Cuban spot on Calle Ocho known for its cocktails and large parties.

The dinner menu is also very affordable even for non-billionaires.

Hand cut steak empanadas and lobster croquettes are both $12 appetizers. For entrees, crispy whole snapper will set diners back $39 while the traditional Cuban dish of chicken and rice (arroz con pollo) is just $25.

On Saturday, the couple were seen heading to Sanchez’s father’s house located in the exclusive neighborhood of Coral Gables.

The pair’s trip to the Sunshine State came just days after it was reported that his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, had filed for divorce from her second husband.

Scott, 52, is said to be splitting from her second husband, science teacher Dan Jewett.

Bezos and Scott met while they were both working for D. E. Shaw in 1992. They married one year later, and welcomed four children together – before splitting in 2019 after it was reported that he was having an affair with Sanchez.

Their romance was exposed by the National Enquirer in January 2019, and soon after, the businessman divorced from his wife-of-over-25-years and the mother of his four children.

Sanchez was also married when her relationship to Bezos was outed, and it was her husband – co-CEO of Hollywood powerhouse agency WME, Patrick Whitesell, 56 – who reportedly introduced the two lovers in the first place.

Bezos – who is the second richest man in the world and has a net worth of $136 billion – and Sanchez then made their first public appearance together in May of that year, and have been happily in love ever since.

Months later, Scott announced that she had remarried – in March 2021 – through the website Giving Pledge, when she added Jewett’s name to her vow to donate the majority of their wealth to charity.

At the time, the school teacher, 47, posted a note to the website regarding the pledge, in which he wrote, ‘I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know – and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.’

She has since removed all mention of him from the site, and the New York Times reported on Wednesday that she had filed for divorce in Washington State two days earlier.

According to court records, a division of property will be ‘laid out in a separation contract’ that Scott and Jewett agree upon and Jewett did not contest the divorce.

Following her divorce from Bezos, Scott became one of the richest women in the world, with a four per cent stake in Amazon.

Bloomberg’s real-time Billionaires Index currently ranked her as the 41st richest person in the world this week, with an estimated fortune of $27.8 billion.

Since 2020, she has donated at least $12.8 billion to charity, according to a recent tally from the Chronicle of Philanthropy .

Though Scott is widely recognized as one of the most generous philanthropists on the planet, she maintains a low public profile.

Scott and Jewett have rarely been seen together, and he quietly resigned from his teaching job at a private high school in Washington last year, saying at the time that he did not want to create a distraction there.

