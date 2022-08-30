Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez step onto red carpet at LOTR series premiere in London

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were the perfect couple as they attended the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday.

The Amazon founder, 58, wore a neat black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, while his other half, 52, stunned in an off-shoulder Greek-style red sequin dress.

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video show – which is a prequel to the Lord Of The Rings series – is the most expensive show in TV history, as Bezos’ streaming service has a five-season production commitment reportedly worth at least $1 billion. is.

Dressed and Booted: Jeff Bezos, 58, and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were the perfect couple at the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday

Bezos completed his stylish look with a plush silver watch and black patent leather shoes.

The pair beamed at the premiere of the latest cinematic addition to Tolkien’s masterpiece.

The former entertainment reporter completed the look with a silver bracelet on her wrist and matching silver sandals.

Accompanied: The Amazon founder, 58, wore a neat black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, while his other half, 52, stunned in a red sequined Greek-style dress

Couple: The couple beamed at the premiere of the latest cinematic addition to Tolkien’s masterpiece

Glitzy: The former entertainment reporter completed the look with a silver bracelet on her wrist and matching silver sandal heels

Elegant: The media personality wore her wavy raven strands parted in the middle and loosely curled as she arrived on her billionaire boyfriend’s arm

The media personality wore her wavy raven strands parted in the center and loosely curled.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits when they arrived at London’s Leicester Square Odeon.

It is unclear when the businessman first began dating Sanchez, but it is said that they met while he was still married to his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

Their romance was first revealed in January 2019. Shortly after, the businessman separated from his wife of over 25 and the mother of his four children, Scott, 51.

New Love: It’s unclear when the businessman first started dating Sanchez, but it’s said they met while he was still married to his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott

Salacious: Their romance first came to light in January 2019

Together: Sanchez was also married when her relationship with Bezos was revealed, and it was her husband who reportedly introduced the two lovers

Sanchez was also married when her relationship with Bezos was revealed, and it was her husband — co-CEO of Hollywood powerhouse WME, Patrick Whitesell, 56 — who reportedly introduced the two lovers in the first place.

Bezos and Scott finalized their divorce in April 2019, the same month Sanchez and Whitesell ended their marriage.

Bezos and Sanchez made their first public appearance together in May of that year, before heading to St. Barts for a romantic getaway.

Exciting: The new series takes place thousands of years before the events that took place in the film series The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2020 and have been happily in love ever since.

Ahead of Prime Video’s release of the highly anticipated series, the billionaire informed fans that the project is close to his heart.

Middle-earth is such a beloved world, and telling the story of the forging of the Rings of Power is a privilege and a responsibility. I hope we do [author J.R.R.] Tolkien’s work is justice,” he said Time magazine in an email.

“It goes beyond making a commercially successful show. Everyone who worked on the show read these stories as kids and our hearts are in them,” he added.

The original Lord Of The Rings trilogy was released annually from 2001 to 2003 and became the most acclaimed fantasy film series in history.

The series’ finale, titled Return Of The King, became the first film of its kind to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Peter Jackson won the Best Director award.

In 2012, Jackson returned to the series to direct the prequel series The Hobbit, based on Tolkien’s book of the same name.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 2.