Jeff Bezos, 58, packs on the PDA with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, in Italy

He has been enjoying a romantic Italian getaway for the past few days.

And Jeff Bezos, 58, certainly seemed to be in love while packing on the PDA with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, during a drunken lunch date on Saturday.

The Amazon boss only had eyes for his date as he leaned over for a hug while the pair chatted and enjoyed a glass of wine at the Michelin-starred restaurant Aroma.

The couple seemed in good spirits at the eatery – where the tasting menu costs €240 ($233) per person.

Earlier in the day, the pair had gone sightseeing and were seen strolling the cobbled streets of Rome.

Television personality Lauren, who rose to fame in the US as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, looked chic in a flowing black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

She wore comfortable white sneakers and shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses.

Jeff chose a blue shirt that he left open at the collar and the businessman rolled up his sleeves.

He wore dark blue jeans and a pair of off-white shoes on his feet.

It’s unclear when exactly the world’s second-richest man Jeff – with an estimated wealth of £123 billion – and Lauren first got together, but their affair was revealed by US publication the National Enquirer in January 2019.

Shortly after, the entrepreneur and investor separated from his wife of more than 25 years and the mother of his four children, MacKenzie Scott, 52.

Lauren was also married when her relationship with Jeff came to an end. Her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, 57, was reportedly the one who introduced her to Bezos in the first place.

Jeff and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in April 2019 – the same month Lauren and Patrick ended their marriage.

Lauren shares two children with Patrick, a son, Evan Whitesell, 16, and a daughter, Eleanor Whitesell, 14. She also has an older son, Nikko Gonzalez, 21, with her ex-boyfriend, retired NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

She and Jeff made their first public appearance together in May 2019, before heading to St. Barts for the holidays. Months later, they made their red carpet debut in January 2020.

The couple have traveled the world together for the past three years, and he had her full support when he flew into space on his company’s rocket in June 2021.

