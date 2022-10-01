Jeepers Creepers reboot is met with dismal review

A 2022 reboot of Jeepers Creepers has received dismal reviews from fans and critics alike who say the franchise “will never be the same again.”

Timo Vuorensola took over for this latest installment in the 2001 series, the fourth, after original director Victor Salva was fired several years ago when his 1988 conviction for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy was widely publicized. .

Some fans of the 2001 original and its sequel Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) have criticized the changes made by Vuorensola, citing ‘sloppy’ CGI and a ‘meaningless’ plot among the film’s weaknesses.

However, it is the reimagined Creeper, the central villain, who has received some of the harshest criticism, with some moviegoers saying he has reduced the picture to a ‘slasher movie’.

The creeper, a carnivorous monster that rises every 23 years to feast on people’s organs, was first seen when Justin Long and Gina Phillips (playing Damien and Trish) took a road trip in the first film. 21 years ago.

Pregnant Sydney Craven faces off against the real creeper in a ‘creeper-themed’ escape room at a horror festival in Jeepers Creepers Reborn released September 24 in the UK

Sydney has a vision where she sees the creepy monster sitting next to a stroller in a dimly lit house.

He reappeared in the sequel, which was also adored by creeper fans, telling the story of a group of high school kids stuck on a highway in a school bus during the final days of the creeper’s feeding frenzy.

The first two films in the series were hugely popular: Jeepers Creepers opened in 2,944 theaters and grossed $37.9 million in the US; It later earned $21.3 million internationally, making a total of $59.2 million worldwide.

It broke the record in the US for the largest four-day Labor Day opening weekend gross, holding the record until the release of its sequel in 2003.

A third film hit screens in 2018, again directed by Victor Salva.

Sandwiched between the top two chronologically, it featured a ‘creeper team’ made up of people who had lost friends and family to the beast.

Jeepers Creepers 2001, pictured above, grossed millions at the box office when it was released, second only to the sequel in 2003.

Justin Long plays the Creeper’s unlucky victim, who leads him to the monster’s ‘House of Pain’ in the 2001 film.

The original Creeper gets up close to the windows of a school bus while scouting for prey in Jeepers Creepers 2.

Jeepers Creepers 3, (pictured) was also a flop according to fans, who said the 2018 sequel didn’t live up to the first two.

While it sparked a bit of creeper folklore and hinted at how the mysterious and seemingly indestructible creature came to be, fans were still searching for answers, raising hopes of a fourth version to tie up loose ends.

Generally this The installment was less successful than the first two, and after being criticized by moviegoers, Timo Vuorensola said in a Youtube interview that would take over the franchise and give it a ‘new life’.

However, Jeepers Creepers Reborn, which starring Jarrueau Benjamin as the Creeper, alongside Imran Adams and Sydney Craven as the main leads, has disappointed many.

It shows the pair traveling to a horror festival, where they end up in a creeper-themed escape room – the first three films are referred to as fictional and the creeper has ‘fans’ who then attempt to sacrifice a pregnant Sydney to the hungry monster. .

Film critic Graeme Tuckett, writing for stuff.co.nz, described the horror film as a “barely useful slasher flick”.

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to criticize the horror revival, with some saying the franchise now “must end.”

Moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes were also quick to criticize the film, with one calling it a “cheap knockoff” of the original.

But it flopped for many viewers, including Christian, 28, a long-time vine fan, an actor with Hunwick Associates Ltd in the UK.

He told FEMAIL, “I was excited for Reborn because I was such a huge fan and after the third movie, the franchise needed redemption, but it was ruined.”

‘It’s not scary. To me, the creeper was an unkillable monster and that was the terrifying thing – a lot of people can agree that being eaten is one of the scariest things.

“But with this movie he didn’t stay true to the first two jeepers creepers, the third and this last one felt like a money grab.

“However, I don’t blame the actors for the way the film turned out, the result is in contemporary filmmaking practices.”

Christian, 28, an actor at Hunwick Associates in Edinburgh is a longtime fan of creepers and says he “doesn’t blame the actors for how the movie turned out”.

The film earned a 16 percent rating on the popular review site Rotten Tomatoes, with critics also giving the negative feedback its weight.

He added, “Now that we’re entering an era of CGI, the heart of the movie is being lost in a general sense because good cinema makes you feel like you’re there, and if things have sloppy CGI in a studio, it cheapens the sensation”. to use a real location.

“I’ve always found the creeper creepy, but this new version looked like a Halloween costume, to be honest.

“I did CGI on a lot of my drama school projects and a movie called Jeepers Creepers. I didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was. I didn’t feel like it was there, in the original you meet the creeper for the first time since a shaky camera angle in a car and you felt like you saw what Darius and Trish were seeing.

“With this new one, it has too many transitions in the scenes, it didn’t seem like you were a fly on the wall.”

Fans took to Twitter to joke about the new movie, with one even posting a meme about the CGI quality.

his feelings were repeated by online reviewers, with one Twitter user writing: ‘God, Jeepers Creepers Reborn was horrible. As bad or worse than 3. This franchise needs to end. Full spoiler discussion video tonight.

Others called out the original actor who played the demon, Jonathan Breck, to come back saying, ‘Jonathan Breck is the only one who can play the Creeper. Plus, this new design is all kinds of ass**.

‘I should have had Jonathan, his performance would have made me like something at least.’

Someone said: ‘I am physically and emotionally hurt by this. This franchise will never be the same again.

Film critic Grahame Tuckett of stuff.nz said on Rotten Tomatoes: “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is a barely useful slasher movie that doesn’t exactly have any memorable moments in its blissfully short run.”

Meanwhile Guardian film critic phil hoad he said the film was made with a ‘low-rent bogeyman’ and is essentially ‘IP cannibalism’.

The cast and director have yet to comment on the spate of negative comments.