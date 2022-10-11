Jedward wear edgy ensembles as they pose with Tara Reid at Vegan Fashion Week opening night in LA

Jedward were reunited with their fellow Celebrity Big Brother roommate, Tara Reid on opening night of Vegan Fashion Week at the California Market Center in LA on Monday.

The X Factor duo, 30, made up of John and Edward Grimes, donned edgy ensembles as they posed next to the midriff-flashing actress, 46, at the bash.

It comes after they sparked a wave of backlash last month with controversial tweets about the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II, as the UK mourned her death on September 8.

Pals: Jedward posed with Tara Reid Monday at the opening night of Vegan Fashion Week in LA… following their controversial comments following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Irish twins turned heads in a feathered burgundy coat and black denim jacket with dazzling silver chains, as well as black trousers with blue star prints.

Tara, who looked fabulous in a black-and-blue two-tone crop top and shiny black sweatpants, stood in the center of the brothers, beaming from ear to ear.

The American Pie star competed with John and Edward on the hit Channel 5 show in 2011, and they’ve kept in touch ever since.

The US outing comes after Jedward came under fire for their controversial comments following the Queen’s death, calling for the abolition of the monarchy.

Gang: The X Factor duo, 30, made up of John and Edward Grimes, wore edgy ensembles as they joined the actress, 46, on the red carpet

Hissing: Tara (center) flashed her midriff in a black-and-blue two-tone crop top and shiny black joggers (guest pictured, right)

Buddies: The American Pie star competed with John and Edward on the hit Channel 5 show in 2011, and they’ve kept in touch ever since

Hours before Her Majesty’s death, the pair took to Twitter to speculate about her condition in a series of tweets deemed “inappropriate” by outraged followers.

In one tweet, they joked that new Prime Minister Liz Truss “must have done something” during her visit to the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday – citing the decline in Her Majesty’s health.

And after the news, they started creating more outrage when they wrote: ‘Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!’

Referring to the new monarch, King Charles, they added a second tweet that read: ‘King Charles should return the six counties of Ireland during his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time,’

‘Inappropriate’: The US outing comes after Jedward came under fire for their controversial comments following the Queen’s death, calling for the abolition of the monarchy

‘Really not funny’: In one tweet they joked that new Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘must have done something’ during her visit to the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

The brothers were inundated with reactions from the public that were unimpressed with their stance.

One follower wrote: ‘Is there any chance you guys could just be quiet? It is not for Ireland to call for the abolition of another country’s monarchy. What about Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden?’

And they even ruffled the feathers of celebrities, with Charlie Lawson of Coronation Street telling them, ‘Shut up, bunch of t**ts!’