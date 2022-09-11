Jedward call for the monarchy to be abolished just days after The Queen’s death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jedward has called for the abolition of the monarchy just days after Charles became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter on Saturday to express their views, asking the new king to “give the people real democracy.”

It comes after the Irish twins – whose real names are John and Edward Grimes – were criticized for sharing “insensitive” comments about the Queen’s health before she died.

Opinion: Jedward has called for the abolition of the monarchy just days after Charles became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Jedward’s wrote: ‘Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!’

They followed with a second tweet which read: ‘King Charles must return the six Irish counties during his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time,’

The monarchy’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Honest: Irish twins – whose real names are John and Edward Grimes – took to Twitter on Saturday to express their views, asking the new king to ‘give the people real democracy’

‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Jedward voiced an opposition to the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death

It comes days after the couple came under fire on social media for sharing “insensitive” comments about the queen’s health after doctors were said to be “concerned” about her health.

On Thursday, the pair took to Twitter to speculate about the queen’s condition in a series of tweets deemed “inappropriate” by outraged followers.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Under fire: The former X Factor duo, 30, faced criticism for sharing ‘insensitive’ comments about the queen’s health before she died

In one tweet, they joked that new Prime Minister Liz Truss “must have done something” during her visit to the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday – citing the decline in Her Majesty’s health.

Their first tweet was, “The Queen is Dead?”

The twins then posted another, which read, “Liz Truss must have been doing something during that visit to the Queen!”

Outraged Twitter users quickly piled on criticism when they criticized the musicians for their “really unfunny” and “inappropriate” comments.

They were furious that Jedward should be “ashamed” and argued that it was not the time for “brutal jokes” as people flocked to condemn the brothers.

‘Inappropriate’: Irish twins took to Twitter on Thursday to speculate about the Queen’s health in a series of tweets deemed ‘inappropriate’ by outraged followers

‘Really not funny’: In one tweet they joked that new Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘must have done something’ during her visit to the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”