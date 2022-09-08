Jedward are told to ‘grow up’ as they are slammed for ‘insensitive’ tweets about the Queen’s health
Jedward have come under fire on social media for sharing ‘insensitive’ comments about the Queen’s health after it was revealed doctors are ‘concerned’ for her health.
The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter on Thursday to speculate about the Queen’s condition in a set of tweets deemed ‘not appropriate’ by enraged followers.
In one tweet, they joked new Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘must have done something’ on her visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday – referencing Her Majesty’s decline in health.
Their first tweet read: ‘The Queen is Dead?’
The twins – whose real names are John and Edward Grimes – then posted another, which said: ‘Liz Truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!’
But furious Twitter users were quick to pile on the criticism as they slammed the musicians for their ‘really not funny’ and ‘inappropriate’ comments.
They fumed that Jedward should be ‘ashamed of themselves’ and argued it was not the time for ‘sassy jokes’ as people flocked to condemn the brothers.
One person wrote: ‘Not appropriate to joke about, is it?’
Another fumed: ‘With all respect, like the monarchy or not, I don’t think it’s the time or reason for any sassy jokes.’
A third simply penned, ‘Grow up, while another said: ‘Really not funny.’
And a fifth ranted: ‘Not necessary. Respect called for at times like this.’
‘Seek help,’ a sixth wrote, while another added: ‘You pair need educating.’
While one person ranted: ‘Jedward should be ashamed of themselves.’
Another fuming user said: ‘Not the time.’
Meeting: Liz Truss had an audience with the Queen on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where where she was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government
MailOnline has contacted Jedward’s representatives for comment.
Their comments come after The Queen is under medical supervision – but is described as ‘comfortable’ – after her doctors examined her this morning.
Just hours earlier, Her Majesty was asked to rest instead of attending a meeting of the Privy Council on Wednesday night.
And on Thursday, Buckingham Palace revealed that doctors have been brought to Balmoral after concerns.
Charles was said to have been making regular morning visits to see his mother this summer as she continued to struggle with her mobility, with the unplanned visits considered highly unusual.
The Queen’s children and grandchildren including William and Harry are at her bedside today – or are racing to get to Balmoral.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London this evening but the couple have changed their plans at the 11th hour and are heading to Aberdeenshire, their spokesman confirmed, as millions of Britons and Her Majesty’s subjects around the world pray for her recovery.
A royal spokesman said: ‘Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.’
Her ‘immediate family’ were informed, Buckingham Palace revealed, with her heir, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, rushing to her bedside from their Scottish home Birkhall – around 10 miles from Balmoral.
The Duke of Cambridge then flew up from Windsor to be with the 96-year-old monarch. But his wife Kate remains at Adelaide Cottage because George, Charlotte and Louis are having their first full day at school today.
The Queen’s children are all rushing to Balmoral with the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, already there after an engagement in Scotland this week.
The Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are also on their way with one of the Royal Family’s helicopters seen landing in the grounds this lunchtime.
And this afternoon, Harry and Meghan, who are in the middle of a pseudo royal tour of Europe, changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
A statement about the monarch health is exceptionally rare and suggests the situation is very serious. These concerns are all the more worrying because all her children – and Prince William and Prince Harry – are either already there or en route.
Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne said: ‘It leads us to believe the situation is much more serious than we’ve been told’.
And worried Britons have already gathered at the gates of Balmoral to pray for Her Majesty and pay their respects.
Minutes before the Buckingham Palace statement, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss was handed a note in the Commons informing her of the development as she was revealing her plans to cap energy bills for the next two years.
Ms Truss, who was at Balmoral with the Queen on Tuesday when she became PM, said ‘the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime’ adding ‘my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time’.
The royal family’s website appeared to crash following the news of the Queen’s health concerns. An error message appeared on screen reading: ‘Gateway time-out’.
It comes after a string of health problems for the increasingly frail sovereign, who was advised not to travel to London from her Highland home this week to accept the resignation of her outgoing Prime Minister and appoint Miss Truss.
It was the first time in her 70-year reign that the Queen has appointed a Prime Minister at Balmoral.
The two politicians made the 1,000-mile round trip from London rather than making the Queen, who has suffered episodic mobility problems since October, travel back from Scotland.
Buckingham Palace said there were no constitutional issues with the delay to proceedings, which will be re-arranged, and that the decision to encourage Her Majesty to rest has not involved a hospital stay.
But the decision to postpone the virtual meeting will, inevitably, cause renewed concern for the Queen’s health.
A Palace spokesman said last night: ‘After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.
‘This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.’
The Queen was pictured on Tuesday smiling and alert, but still frail, using a stick and sporting extensive bruising on her hands as the inevitable result of her advancing years.
It was the first time she had been seen in public for 47 days, while enjoying her well-earned annual break on Royal Deeside.
As well as meeting Mr Johnson and Miss Truss on Tuesday, the Queen also had another duty afterwards: Investing her outgoing communications secretary Donal McCabe with the Insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order – an honour in the monarch’s personal gift for service to the Royal Family.
She also dealt with several red boxes of papers, while a number of guests were seen leaving the castle before the first audiences began.
The Queen often has family members and friends to stay during her annual holiday and is said to have been ‘inundated’ with company this year – although, notably, not her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who are in the UK briefly on a visit from California.
Well-placed sources have repeatedly said that the monarch is ‘old, not ill’, and one person who saw her recently described her as being ‘on excellent form’.
But last week she chose not to attend another staple of the royal calendar, the Braemar Gathering – the most famous event from the Highland Games circuit.
How the Queen’s health has suffered since the death of Prince Philip
The Queen’s health has been scrutinised over the past year, with the monarch having to pull out of key events due to ongoing mobility issues.
She thrilled crowds on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 when she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony and later at Windsor Castle.
But the next day she pulled out of the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing ‘discomfort’ during the previous day’s celebrations. The decision was considered regrettable, it is understood, but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the event would have required.
While she made a number of in-person visits in the weeks leading up to her Jubilee celebrations, including a surprise visit to open the Elizabeth line and to tour the Chelsea Flower Show using a golf buggy, the Queen has faced ongoing ‘episodic mobility problems’ stretching back to last autumn and now uses a walking stick.
In October 2021, she used a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service – the first time she had done so at a major engagement. A week later, after a busy autumn programme, she was ordered to rest by her doctors and advised to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland.
The Queen was secretly admitted to hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’ and had her first overnight stay in hospital for eight years on October 20, 2021. The next day she was back at her desk at Windsor, carrying out light duties.
But concern for her health mounted when she pulled out of more high-profile engagements, including the Cop26 climate change summit and the Festival of Remembrance, with Buckingham Palace saying she had been advised to continue to rest and not carry out any official visits. She was intent on attending the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, but missed this due to a sprained back.
For more than three months she carried out only light duties, including virtual and face-to-face audiences in the confines of Windsor Castle.
In February 2022, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, meeting charity workers at Sandringham House and cutting a Jubilee cake in what was her largest in-person public engagement since October.
Many of her duties are now carried out via video calls, and the country’s longest-reigning sovereign remarked during a in-person audience in February: ‘Well, as you can see, I can’t move.’
There were fears for her health when she caught Covid, testing positive on February 20, 2022. The triple-vaccinated Queen suffered from mild cold-like symptoms but said the virus left her ‘very tired and exhausted’. She carried on with light duties while self-isolating at Windsor but cancelled some virtual audiences.
She pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, a significant date in the royal calendar given the importance to her of the family of nations, and did not attend the Maundy Thursday service. But she rallied to honour the Duke of Edinburgh at a memorial service at the end of March, walking slowly and carefully with the aid of a stick, and holding on to the Duke of York’s elbow for support.
In May 2022, she missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, with Buckingham Palace attributing her absence to ‘episodic mobility problems’. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge opened parliament on her behalf as Counsellors of State, with Charles reading the Queen’s Speech for a historic first time.
Much has changed in the past seven months, with Buckingham Palace mostly only confirming the Queen’s attendance at engagements on the day, with the decision dependent on how she is feeling in the morning. She did go to the Windsor Horse Show in May and she was also the guest of honour at the equestrian extravaganza A Gallop Through History near Windsor, the first major event of the Jubilee festivities.
She also made a surprise appearance to officially open the Elizabeth line at Paddington Station, looking bright and cheery, though her visit was limited to 10 minutes. She also turned up at the Chelsea Flower Show and was driven around the floral extravaganza in her new hi-tech golf buggy for her comfort.