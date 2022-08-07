Jed Holloway and Matt Gibbon make emotional Wallabies debut in Rugby Championship vs Argentina

Wallabies debutants Jed Holloway and Matt Gibbon fought back tears, describing their journey to their first Australian Test caps after an emotional 15-point win over Argentina on Sunday morning.

Already missing inspirational captain Michael Hooper, a serious Achilles tendon injury to flyhalf Quade Cooper meant Australia had to draw on all the character reserves they had in the 41-26 win in Argentina’s Mendoza.

It was a Rugby Championship opener that had it all, but perhaps the best moment for the Australian fans came after the game; when Holloway was in tears how much it meant to pull the green and gold.

As you fought back tears, you could have heard a pin drop among the commentators as Holloway posed for a post-match interview.

“I knew this was going to happen, I told my wife it was running out and going to come out at some point,” he said when asked what the win meant to him on the Stan Sport broadcast.

The flanker hasn’t had the dream of running into a Wallabies jersey that many youngsters do these days – although a simple Instagram post from Holloway after the game seemed to bring back memories of a fairy tale.

Jed Holloway lived in the US with his American wife Cayley and daughter Noa before receiving a lifeline from Waratahs coach Darren Coleman

Holloway was knocked out by the Waratahs in 2020 after seven years of toil in the side engine room, and he had no choice but to try and continue his career in Japan.

He then moved to the US to be with American wife Cayley and their young daughter Noa – before Holloway said yes to a lifeline from Tahs coach Darren Coleman.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Wallaby Jed Holloway with wife Cayley and daughter Noa enjoy a tropical getaway

Jed Holloway (center) tackles Argentinian Santiago Carreras on his debut

“A lot of hard work and sacrifice has gone into it. I wasn’t perfect tonight, but it was very special,” Holloway said.

“There was definitely (a time when I didn’t think this would happen). It was a long shot, but I still believed in myself and she (wife Cayley) believed in me.

“For her to support me in that (moving back to Australia) I’m just really proud to stand here and make her proud, and my family proud,” said an emotional Holloway.

In a pretty twist of fate, 29-year-old Holloway made his debut alongside a fellow adult, Matt Gibbon, who he grew up with on the north coast of NSW.

Childhood friends Matt Gibbon (left) and Jed Holloway (right) made their Wallabies debut against Argentina on Sunday morning

Gibbon, like Holloway, has had an arduous journey to become a Wallaby – but even more so this week after the loss of his beloved grandfather.

The 27-year-old grew up in a town near Ballina with his severely mentally retarded parents, before going to live with Grandpa Dave Pollock on his farm.

When Pollock died tragically this week, Gibbon was determined to play and honor his memory.

Matt Gibbon with partner Zanthe Heaton after a Melbourne Rebels match

“My grandfather is the biggest reason I play rugby so it’s hard for me,” he told the broadcast after the win.

“Honestly, I was pretty calm before the game… but as soon as we started singing the national anthem, I tried to hold back my tears. It really is a lifelong dream.

“When I was on the bench most of the time watching the game, I got nervous nerves; but as soon as I got in I was so excited… damn happy to be here,” Gibbon said.

They weren’t the only emotional Wallabies after the game.

Matt Gibbon’s dream has come true after his debut for the Wallabies

Stand-in skipper James Slipper dedicated the win to Hooper, who flew home to Australia citing ‘mindset issues’.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and also for the team, because we really wanted to put in an effort that our fans can be proud of and also our captain Hoops (Michael Hooper),” Slipper said after the game.

“We’ve been thinking about him and playing for him all day.”

Unfortunately, the win may have come at a HUGE cost with Cooper going down at an innocent moment with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

It means the 34-year-old pivot will no longer compete in the Rugby Championship, and will face the squad to make it to the Home World Cup next year.

Unfortunately, given the seriousness of the diagnosis, it can even mean that the career of the talisman is threatened.

Center Len Ikitau crossed over five minutes after full-time in Mendoza for the Wallabies’ fifth attempt to grab a bonus point as they trailed 19-10 and amassed 31 points after the break.

Quade Cooper faces long hiatus after tearing his Achilles tendon in Wallabies game against Argentina

The opening half was a messy affair, with a 10-3 penalty against the Wallabies, despite dominating the Pumas in almost all other parts of the game – meaning they were left 19-10 in the first half.

Australia found a gear after halftime and it was Argentina, coached by former Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika, who found themselves on the wrong side of the referee’s whistle.

Attempts to try Len Ikitau and Folau Fainga’a on a penalty helped the Wallabies rack up 31 points after the break and an entertaining attempt after the Siren netted a crucial bonus point.

Reece Hodge also did well in the absence of Cooper’s goal-kicking abilities, hitting on four goals in the second half to secure the 15-point win.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie praised his side’s resilience in Sunday morning’s win over Argentina

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was very proud of the way his side responded to adversity.

“We created chances in the first half that we didn’t capitalize on, but I thought we were a lot more clinical and put a lot more pressure (in the second half),” Rennie said on the broadcast.

“I was very happy with the way we finished. We have more in us, but I was very happy with the character.

“We had some late changes and lost a key player in the game. The thing about this group, a lot of character and courage. and they got up,” Rennie said.

The Wallabies will face Argentina again the following Sunday morning (AEST) in San Juan, with Hodge and Noah Lolesio battling it out to replace Cooper in the No. 10 jumper.