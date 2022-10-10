Jeb Bush slams Trump for saying George H.W. hid secret documents in a Chinese restaurant

<!–

Jeb Bush criticized Donald Trump for claiming his father had brought material from the White House to a Chinese restaurant in conjunction with a bowling alley in a confusing defense for removing classified documents when leaving office.

At a rally in Nevada on Saturday, Trump called for investigations into the late President George HW Bush, as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush asked on Twitter “what the hell is going on” with Trump, saying the comments about his father were confusing.

George HW Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them. So they’re in a bowling alley/Chinese restaurant,” Trump said Saturday night at a rally in Minden, Nevada.

“In contrast, I had a small number of boxes and storage space in Mar-a-Lago—very small, relatively—that were guarded by the Great Secret Service,” the former president said, assuring that the documents were in custody.

Trump’s new claims about the 41st president came to a point in the meeting where he barged into the FBI for raiding his home in August to obtain documents he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021.

The confusing link seems to draw a comparison between this summer’s raid on Trump’s Florida residence and an unrelated 1993 story of computer data mishandling under George HW Bush.

In a Truth Social post last week, Trump said ‘tapes of the George HW Bush and Ronald Reagan administrations’ […] were lost after being preserved by a federal judge in 1993.

He argued in the post that Bush Sr. had been given “exclusive control over all presidential information” from the National Archivist.

“Compare that to how unfairly and illegally the 45th president, me, has been treated!”

At a second meeting in Arizona on Sunday, Trump alleged that Obama had moved more than 33 million pages of documents to a former Chicago furniture store, a claim that has been debunked by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

It’s not immediately clear whether Trump’s claims about Bush Sr.

Trump said at his two meetings this weekend that many former presidents and other members of the executive branch have handled documents worse than he has.

Hillary Clinton, he noted, deleted tens of thousands of emails despite being under a congressional subpoena — a rule that still gets a lot of booing and booing from the crowd of supporters.

When are they going to investigate and prosecute Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George Bush and investigate what happened to George Bush’s father – a very nice man – and the warehouse of documents. And what about Barack Hussein Obama. Are they under possible prosecution? I do not think so. I don’t think they are,” Trump lamented.

“A Chinese restaurant and a bowling alley, with no security and a broken front door,” he said.

Trump (left) is pictured with then-Vice President George HW Bush (right) in 1988 as he campaigned for president in a Waldorf Astoria

Jeb Bush, one of several GOP candidates trying to beat Trump in the 2016 primaries, responded to Trump’s comments with a tweet claiming, “I’m so confused.”

“My father enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the 7-10 split challenge,” the 69-year-old former governor said. ‘What is the matter with you?’

Trump also reiterated his claims about the senior Bush at his rally in Arizona, just 24 hours after his Nevada event.

He claimed that HW “took millions upon millions of documents to a former bowling alley that had been merged with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.”

“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was pretty safe,’ he commented sarcastically.

George HW Bush was president for one term from 1989 to 1993, after serving as vice president to Ronald Reagan. He died in November 2018 at the age of 94.