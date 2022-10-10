Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for Anthony Davis
Source: Brad Sullivan @ Lakers Daily
AD last night:
28 PTS
50.0 FG%
50.0 3P%
100FT%
In 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/E4xsK5JItt – 8:08 am
SOLID W for the Lakers (even if it’s preseason). Anthony Davis balled out (28 points), Kendrick Nunn showed what he can do and Matt Ryan went from the deep (6-9). Lonnie Walker also had a nice match.
There are only two preseason games left:
vs. T’Wolves on Wednesday
@ Kings on Fri – 23:08
Lakers take their first preseason win, 124-121 over GSW. AD 28p on 9-of-18 shoot 8-of-8 FTs in 21 minutes; Nunn 21p at 8-of-13 7a; Matt Ryan 20p at 6-of-9 of 3; Lonnie 14p 4a. LAL shot 17-for-39 of 3 (43.6%). – 11:03 PM
LAL stayed there in the 3rd Q despite a charge from Curry/Poole, got a couple of 3’s from Matt Ryan, another 3 from Nunn (his 4th) and some Reaves buckets; GSW takes a 91-89 lead to 4th.
AD should be ready for the night with 28 points in his 21 minutes. – 22:24
The biggest takeaway from the “competitive” part of this is that AD looked very good offensively. He has been extremely aggressive with the jumper and is also 8-8 off the foul line. – 22:04
An impressive first half performance from a short-handed LAL group, which led the primary rotation of GSW (without Draymond) 60-52.
AD was great, taking 24 points out of 7 out of 13 FGs with a pair of 3s and 8 out of 8 FTs, while Walker IV (9 points), Nunn (14) and Christie (defense) were strong. – 21:42
Kuminga drags AD into the pain, jumps against him at the edge and gets the buck. Just enough finesse to avoid trouble – 9.30 pm
Anthony Davis beats the Warriors’ young frontcourt in this first half. He has 22 points in 12 minutes. A pair of and-1’s through Kuminga errors, hit a 3 over a late Wiseman game. – 21:23
Anthony Davis looks unstoppable out there – 22 points on 11 shots in 12 minutes – 21:21
Well, AD looks pretty strong.
Two waves of @Anthony Davis of 3, and he’s 7 to 11 in total after hammering an alleyway home. He has 22 points in 12 minutes.
He was 2 for 4 of 3 in the preseason opener. – 21:21
Yes, so Anthony Davis has 22 points with 7:56 left in the second quarter. – 21:21
Anthony Davis switches it up and goes with the LeBron 20s: pic.twitter.com/4osMoDiuUD – 21:09
Steve Kerr is very upset and lets the umpires hear it. Looks like he wanted the same moving screen on Anthony Davis that Looney was whistled for – 8:58 PM
Another strong start from the Lakers, despite another new grid.
Lonnie Walker and AD have 15 of the team’s 17 points as they lead the GSW starters (minus Draymond) to first timeout by two. – 8:51 PM
The Lakers started tonight in Golden State with AD, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie and also Juan Toscano-Anderson against his former team. LeBron, Russ and Beverley were given the night off by coach Darvin Ham. – 8:46 PM
Lakers starters for tonight against the Warriors – Anthony Davis back in the mix: pic.twitter.com/maDqYvp5I4 – 8:01 pm
Lakers are going back small tonight with Anthony Davis as the starting center. pic.twitter.com/lvdDMSoBIg – 8:00 pm
Lakers starters:
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Anthony Davis- 8:00 pm
